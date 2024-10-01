Joel Creasey Announces His Engagement To Long-Term Partner

Queer Aussie comedian and Nova host Joel Creasey has revealed that he’s engaged to his long-term partner Jack Stratton-Smith in heartwarming news!

Creasey revealed live on the Ricki-Lee, Tim and Joel show that Stratton-Smith had popped the question on the final night of their recent holiday in Italy.

“Well, you asked what happened on my trip to Italy,” Creasey said to co-hosts Joel Blackwell. “I did get engaged to the love of my life after seven-and-a-half years! He finally popped the question.”

“It was very last minute… it was the day before we left actually, and it was just on a little rooftop. We just had a couple of friends there, and I had no idea. We had many a drink that night and it was very special.”

Creasey also joked about how long he and Stratton-Smith have been in a relationship for: “We’ve been together for ages, a lot of people have been like ‘I thought you were already married!’”

On his Instagram, Creasey posted pictures from the special night which shows off the Wicked-inspired engagement ring.

The couple were congratulated across the board by friends and fans alike. Aussie celebrities like Dannii Minogue, Pete Helliar and Jackie O all shared their congratulations for the couple, while co-host Tim Blackwell made a comment in jest on Instagram: “He went through with it while you were in that shirt? He must really love you x”

Congratulations to Joel and Jack on their engagement – we can’t wait to see the wedding pics!