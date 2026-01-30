Tributes Flow After Shock Death Of Catherine O’Hara

The world was shocked today as they woke to the news that the iconic Schitt’s Creek actress Catherine O’Hara has died overnight.

O’Hara was 71 tears old, with her representatives confirming her passing today.

However no official reason for her death has been provided.

Celebrities mourn the passing of Catherine O’Hara

Early reports from the US indicate that the fire department was called to attend O’Hara’s LA home at 4:48am.

It is understood she was transported to hospital from there and passed away a short time later.

The news has caught the world off guard, with many celebrities taking to social media to share their grief.

One of the first to speak was Macaulay Culkin who shot to fame alongside O’Hara in the hit home alone film.

“I thought we had time” he wrote on Instagram.

“I wanted more.

I wanted to sit in a chair next to you.

I heard you.

But I had so much more to say.”

“I love you. I’ll see you later.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macaulay ‘Instagram’ Culkin (@culkamania)

Reflecting on their time together on the set The Last Of Us Pedro Pascal also paid tribute to her “genius” in a post on Instagram.

“Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always”

“The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara””

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Canadian film maker and husband of Elton John, David Furnish, also shared his grief on Instagram.

“Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of Catherine O’Hara. A brilliant actress and comedian. She’s kept me roaring with laughter for DECADES” he said of her time on screen.

“I’ve loved everything she’s done. How brilliant to leave such a legacy of artistic excellence and laughter. #CatherineOHara #RIP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Furnish (@davidfurnish)

Justin Theroux shared a simple and striking message in his tribute writing simply “Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed” alongside an image for a chair with her name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @justintheroux

O’Hara who was born in Canada in in 1954 became most widely known from her first role in Home Alone with Culkin, before launching a career that would span over five decades.

She was even acknowledged by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today who paid tribute to the star on X (Twitter).

From SCTV to Home Alone to her unforgettable role as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, Catherine O’Hara was a beloved Canadian icon with a rare gift for comedy and heart. She made people laugh across generations and helped bring Canadian storytelling to the world in a way only she… pic.twitter.com/tO72Xy3yqp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2026

At the time of publication of her fellow Schitt’s Creek stars have yet to make public comment on her passing.

O’Hara won two Emmy’s during her career and appeared in a wide number of lead and supporting roles in both television and film as well as an extensive amount of voice work in animated features.

These included Beetlejuice, The Night Before Christmas, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Six Feet Under and more recently The Studio and The Last Of Us.

However her most unforgettable role was that of Moira Rose in the iconic Schitt’s Creek.

The series, which started in 2015 catapulted O’Hara back into the spotlight and created a new international fan base for the star.

It was this iconic role that many remembered fondly as they paid their respects to O’Hara today.

Catherine O’Hara was such a talent, and these scenes with her in Schitt’s Creek will always make me laugh. RIP to a legend tbh pic.twitter.com/zS4iujxTLA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 30, 2026

A Catherine O’Hara line I think about almost daily is her (as Moira Rose) reaction to seeing an ultrasound image of a baby. A legend 💐 pic.twitter.com/sNSJhibVhC — Garrett Watts (@Garrett_Watts) January 30, 2026

A Catherine O’Hara line I think about almost daily is her (as Moira Rose) reaction to seeing an ultrasound image of a baby. A legend 💐 pic.twitter.com/sNSJhibVhC — Garrett Watts (@Garrett_Watts) January 30, 2026

Damn. RIP Catherine O’Hara, only 71, a great Canadian actress who was also outspoken about women’s rights and that the idea of Canada being the 51st state “makes my skin crawl.” pic.twitter.com/emQICG7Eku — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) January 30, 2026

Canada tips its hat (and an extravagant wig) to Catherine O’Hara. From Moira Rose’s dramatic diction to Delia Deetz’s chaotic chic and Kate McAllister’s iconic “KEVIN!”, her characters lit up our screens. Thanks for the magic, Catherine. 🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/x60Df1SJ8J — Canada (@Canada) January 30, 2026

“The Studio” creator Seth Rogen mourned the loss of co-star Catherine O’Hara in a beautiful tribute. 💔 📸: Instagram/Seth Rogen; Getty pic.twitter.com/qaF2pK4RGm — Page Six (@PageSix) January 30, 2026