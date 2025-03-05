Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer Reveals Failure To Launch During Grindr Hookup

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer has everyone talking again this week after revealing that he had an unsuccessful hook up with a man.

No stranger to controversy, Hammer revealed he hooked up with the handsome french man after finding him on Grindr.

However things did not quite go as expected.

Armie Hammer tries Grindr for gay hook up

Armie Hammer has talked openly on his podcast about his time hooking up with a man after he became giving up on women at the time.

Speaking on his podcast, The Armie HammerTime Podcast he revealed how the hook up ended badly, when he couldn’t get an erection.

During a conversation with mental health coach Dani Druz on the podcast he went into details about the incident.

“I tried hooking up with a dude one time, and it was hilarious ’cause I was like, ‘You know what, women are the worst, like, gay dudes seem to have it so easy,’” he told Druz.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna give this a try. Like, maybe this actually works for me. Let’s give it a try.”

So naturally his first port of call for the experiment was gay hook up app Grindr.

Here Hammer found himself a handsome broad shouldered french man, with a beard, which became slightly off putting for him.

“I remember I met this dude, handsome, French, you know the whole thing. I was like OK this could work, this could work. Let’s try this,” he continued.

“I remember I started making out with him and I just remember being like, ‘God, beards, like this thing is f**king rough, like how do I get in there?’ she shared about his fumbling experience with the man.

“And I remember I put my arms around him and was like, ‘Oh my god, these shoulders are so wide. He’s so big!’

Despite his best efforts with the handsome French man, things down south were not reacting to the situation as planned.

“I was just like, ‘OK…’ And then I remember like, we were making out and it was kind of getting hotter and heavier, but I was like, not even a twitch, and I was going through the motions, and like not feeling anything” he said.

“And then he reached [down]…. and I was like, ‘You’re not going to touch my flaccid penis,” he said of the embarrassing moment, “You know what, I gotta stop this here.”

No stranger to controversy

Despite Armie Hammer being widely recognised for his role as Oliver in the popular gay film Call Me By Your Name, where he plays the much older love interest to Elio, played by Timothée Chalamet, the actor identifies as heterosexual.

Hammer was married to television personality Elizabeth Chambers from 2010 to 2020.

However in recent years he has found himself mired on controversy.

Most notably Hammer faced accusations of rape, sexual assault, coercion and mental and physical abuse, all of which he has refuted and no charges have ever been laid.

During the time of the allegations he came under further public scrutiny after text messages were released that allegedly showed conversations between himself and another woman were he claimed to be a cannibal.

“There was never a case, never a lawsuit, never a criminal proceeding against anyone. It captured the public’s attention but was completely blown out of proportion” said his lawyer of the allegations.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored in 2024 he addressed the allegations, including the claims of cannibalism that had been made public.

“You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone” he told the host.

When asked if he had ever eaten human flesh, he replied: “No – not a question I ever thought I’d have to answer, by the way. These text messages [were a part of] a very intense affair, very sexually charged between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks… when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn’t look so good.”

