Cher Reportedly Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Netflix For Life Story

Rumours are swirling that the legend, icon, and eternal diva, Cher, has been in talks with Netflix for a multi-million dollar deal for life story.

Allegedly titled Sharing Her Story, the series will include seven one hour-long episodes and is expected to air in 2026.

“Cher has been in talks with Netflix for months and, finally, the deal is as good as done,” a source told The Sun.

“They have agreed to a seven-part series which will delve into the highs and lows of her life.

“It’s said to be worth £13million and the project is tentatively called Sharing Her Story — with the pun fully intended.”

The deal is reported to coincide with the release of the second part of her delayed memoir, with Cher: The Memoir, Part One published last year.

“We did this for months – going back and forth,” Cher told Entertainment Weekly of the writing process. “But sometimes I would just say, ‘You guys, I just can’t do this anymore. I will be so glad when this is over.’

“Because sometimes when we were in the bad part, the bad part weighed so heavily. Now it’s over, and it’s not a part of me.”

If I could turn back time…

This isn’t the first time a Cher documentary has been floated past the superstar.

In 2021, Cher announced that a biopic on her life and career had been given the green light by Universal Pictures, with the producers behind the Mamma Mia! film adaptation set to work alongside the star.

Unfortunately, the biopic was scrapped in 2023, with new iterations delayed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“We are kind of starting again,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It just wasn’t working out, and we needed to adjust some of the things.”

“I can never decide what I want to do. The thing about my life is that there’s too much. It’s hard to capture it and all the things I’ve done. So it’s really a lot. The biggest problem is trying to get the story into a decent time period.”