A biopic based on the life and career of Cher has been given the green light by Universal Pictures, and will be co-produced by Cher alongside Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, the duo who produced the film adaptations of Mamma Mia!

Craymer announced the news via press release and said “Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen.

“One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision. Her unparalleled success in music, film and TV has inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”

The film is set to be written by Oscar winning Eric Roth, who wrote 1987’s Suspect starring Cher, alongside other classics such as Forrest Gump and A Star Is Born- and is set to span Cher’s life both on and off stage, and what a story to tell…..

Having dropped out of school to move to Los Angeles at age 16, it wasn’t long after she met Sonny Bono, the pair went on to become one of the most iconic couples of the era. As an actress, Cher has appeared in such films as Silkwood, Mask, The Witches of Eastwick and her Academy Awards winning turn in Moonstruck alongside both a successful comedy variety show and Las Vegas residency.

Cher also lays claim to having dated Gene Simmons, Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise and Richie Sambora. Most recently Cher in 2021, once again made headlines after opening up about her son Chaz Bono’s gender transition.

In her usual pleasantly chaotic manner Cher took to twitter to announce the news, on her 75th Birthday this week, saying “ok universal is doing biopic with my friends Judy Craymer, Gary Goetzman producing. they produced both Mamma Mia’s, & my dear dear friend for years & oscar winner Eric Roth is going to write it Forrest Gump a Star Is Born, Suspect to name a few of his films.”

And while, as one fan pointed out- we might have waited 50 years for this biopic, to which Cher replied, “I had more life to live.”

It comes at a time when biopics are very much the in thing, with Rocketman, Judy and Bohemian Rhapsody all released in recent years, and a number of others projects including Madonna and Celine Dion are all in the works.