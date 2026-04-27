A man has been arrested after a fire destroyed the long-running LGBTQIA+ nightclub Pink Punters in Milton Keynes in the UK. No injuries were reported, however the building was “completely destroyed”.

Emergency services were called to the venue at about 2am on 26 April following reports of a significant blaze. Patrons and staff were evacuated from the building, along with nearby residents, as the fire took hold. Reports indicate that the building was “packed out” on the busy night.

Thames Valley Police confirmed a 51-year-old Milton Keynes man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody while enquiries continue. Police said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and urged the public not to speculate.

Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie, commander for Milton Keynes, said: “This was a significant fire in which a large number of people had to be evacuated. Thankfully no one was injured and staff at the venue worked quickly and effectively to safely evacuate everyone. Our officers have arrested a man in connection with this incident. He remains in custody at this time, while we carry out ongoing enquiries.

“At this time it would be too early to comment on any particular motivation for this incident and we would respectfully ask for people not to speculate.”

Pink Punters owner Frank McMahon confirmed the scale of the damage and the safe evacuation of those inside. He said: “Whilst I am devastated to say that the building itself has been completely destroyed, I am deeply relieved, grateful and proud to confirm that no staff or customers were harmed, and everybody went home safely.”

He added: “We have lost a building, but we have not lost our community,” and described the venue as “a place where generations of people have felt safe, welcomed and able to be themselves.”

Pink Punters had operated for more than three decades and was one of the best-known LGBTQ+ nightlife venues in the region, hosting club nights, drag performances and community events.

McMahon said: “Pink Punters has always been more than just a nightclub, it’s been a home for so many people over the years.”