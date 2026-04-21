Tim Cook To Step Down As Apple CEO After Historic 15 Year Run

Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO of Apple after 15 years, marking the end of a transformative era for one of the world’s most influential companies.

Cook will hand over leadership to long time Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus later this year.

Cook will remain with the company in a powerful new role as he continues his long standing relationship with the tech giant.

Tim Cook legacy reshapes Apple and LGBTQIA+ visibility

Tim Cook’s departure signals a major transition for Apple, with the company confirming he will step down on September 1, 2026, passing the role to incoming CEO John Ternus while staying on as Executive Chairman.

Tim Cook took over from Steve Jobs in 2011 during a period of uncertainty, following Jobs’ resignation and subsequent death.

What followed was one of the most significant growth periods in corporate history. Under Cook’s leadership, Apple’s market value surged from around $350 billion to $4 trillion, with its products now used by more than 2.5 billion people globally.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” Cook said in a statement.

“I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

Cook also endorsed his successor, adding, “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honour. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”

“I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

Beyond business, Cook’s tenure has held deep significance for the LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2014, he publicly came out, what he said“Let me be clear: I’m proud to be gay, and I consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given me.”

At the time, he became the most prominent openly gay CEO of a major global corporation.

Cook later explained his decision was intentional and deeply considered prior to the announcement, “It had been planned for quite a long time,” he said.

“I thought it would minimally say you can do pretty good in this world and be gay. That it’s not a limiter. It’s okay to be. That it’s okay to be honest about it,” adding, “I figured if I could help one person, it would be worth it.”

Throughout his leadership, Cook consistently backed marriage equality, opposed discriminatory legislation, and advanced inclusive workplace policies, cementing a legacy that extends well beyond Silicon Valley.