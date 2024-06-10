Kylie Minogue Signs Deal For ‘Fly On The Wall’ Netflix Documentary

Kylie Minogue has reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with Netflix to produce a ‘fly on the wall’-style documentary.

The iconic Aussie singer and queer icon has been involved in a fierce bidding war over the documentary, reports say.

Streaming giants such as Apple+ and Disney reportedly all placed bids for an up-close-and-personal documentary on the singer.

But Netflix bosses are said to have come out on top, and they’re already moving quickly – filming is expected to begin later this year.

Star Observer has reached out to Netflix for comment, but have not received a response at time of publishing.

Documentary to tell Kylie Minogue’s incredible life story

While there is limited information at present, initial reports say that this deal means Netflix now have the rights to Kylie’s life story.

The doco is likely to offer rare insight in Kylie’s current life and work – including her successful recent track ‘Padam Padam’ and her collaboration with queer country singer Orville Peck – but will also cover Kylie’s meteoric rise to fame in the 80s.

Kylie first became a household name in Australia after joining the cast of Neighbours as Charlene Mitchell.

From there Kylie rose from height to height – she has now released 16 albums, seven of which have been number one hits. Throughout her illustrious career as a gay icon and beloved Aussie singer, Kylie Minogue has made record sales of more than 80 million dollars.

‘Serious’ bidding war over Kylie Minogue documentary

A source told the UK’s The Mirror that the bidding war over this documentary was “serious”.

“There was a serious bidding war over this. Kylie’s had an incredible life, from starring in Neighbours to becoming a pop icon and still dominating the charts decades later,” the source said.

“She has a massive fan-base so there’s no question it will attract a huge audience. That’s why the offers went so high – everyone’s very excited.”

Fans are already responding with excitement over the news:

If this happens, it will be fantastic. Kylie has always been a private person when off stage and I’d love an insight into her life.

Also if they don’t call it “Kylie Minogue: Come Into My World” I’ll riot. #KylieMinogue https://t.co/WjdaxfBkLZ — Neightweets (@Neightweets) June 9, 2024