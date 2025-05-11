MELT Festival Set To Close This Years Festival With 1000 Voices Project

Brisbane’s MELT Festival is preparing for this years event with an impressive celebration of music.

Every year the festival of queer arts and culture takes over Brisbane with a sea of colourful events.

This year they have revealed their impressive 1000 Voices project to close the festival.

1000 Voices to close MELT Festival

To close this years MELT Festival the organisation is inviting voices from across the country and the world to take place.

The unforgettable choral event is inviting choirs and individuals to come together for this unique event on November 9.

Over 1000 singers will be part of the final historic performance, taking place at the conclusion of the festival.

Adam Majsay, Music Director of 1000 Voices is excited for the upcoming project.

“There’s nothing quite like the sound of hundreds of voices rising as one — it lifts the spirit, opens the heart, and reminds us what true family feels like. I’ve had the privilege of leading large-scale choral projects that centre inclusion and visibility, and I’ve seen first-hand how music welcomes people in” he said in a statement.

“1000 Voices at Melt Festival will be more than a performance — it will be a powerful moment of connection for LGBTQIA+ singers, allies, and anyone who simply loves to sing.” Adam continues. “Whether you’re part of a choir or stepping into something like this for the first time, there’s a place for you in this sound. And what a sound it will be — joyful, bold, and unapologetically full of pride.”

“I’m personally so excited to be coming to Brisbane for this extraordinary event, and I can’t wait to stand together with voices from all over Australia and New Zealand. Come be part of it — lift your voice and help us share in something unforgettable.”

Last year MELT Festival launched the very first River Pride Parade, lead by the iconic Courtney Act. This year they River Pride Parade will also host a preview of the 1000 Voices event with an impressive flash mob taking place on one of Brisbane’s iconic bridges on November 8.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir and Brisbane Pride Choir are already confirmed to be participating in the event with many more choirs from around the country expected to join.

“At Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir, we know the magic that happens when our queer community comes together in song. It’s not just about music; it’s about belonging, visibility, and celebrating who we are, loudly and proudly.” said Jodey Schneider, President, Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir.

MELT Festival is calling for expressions of interests from any individuals and organisations, registrations are now open online.