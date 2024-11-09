Courtney Act Launches Brisbane’s First Ever River Pride Parade

Arts & Entertainment News Queensland News
Michael James
November 9, 2024
Image: Melt Press

Drag Race star Courtney Act has taken to the water in Brisbane to launch the very first ever River Pride Parade.

Perched on her very own boat the international performer launched the iconic event on Saturday to thousands of onlookers.

With perfect Queensland weather it was the opportune day to launch this first of its kind event in Brisbane.

Courtney Act River Pride Parade
Image: Supplied

Courtney Act launches Brisbane River Pride Parade

Brisbane has seen its fair share of pride events over the years, but never has it launched a pride parade on the iconic Brisbane River.

Snaking its way through the river city Courtney Act joined a 50 strong flotilla of vessels as they made the journey from William Jolly Bridge to the Brisbane Powerhouse on Saturday afternoon.

Image: Tina Eastley

Led by Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ First Nations community the river became a sea of rainbow flags as the LGBTQIA+ icon led the parade along the water.

Ensuring the shining success of the event, daytime pyrotechnics were launched at six locations along the river, giving the river pride parade an extra special sparkle.

Image: Tina Eastley

The proud convoy included people on kayaks, jet skis and even a floating caravan, as well as the rainbow coast guard.

Image: Tina Eastley

Onlookers gathered at vantage points along the river to watch as the iconic River Parade made its way down the river.

The parade served as the final event for the Melt Festival of Arts and Culture that has seen Brisbane transform into a hub of performances showcasing the best and brightest of the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ community.

Image: Tina Eastley

“A river parade on the Brisbane River – what a brilliant twist on a cherished favourite!” Courtney said ahead of the event.

“Just imagine the magic as we all come together to celebrate on the water, surrounded by the beauty of the city. As I lead the river parade, you can bet there’ll be plenty of SPF beneath my makeup!”

“This is truly a unique and fabulous way to honour Pride and the stunning Brisbane River” she said in a statement.”

Image: Tina Eastley

Last week Courtney celebrated the festival and the very special Spencer Tunick nude photo shoot by ascending the Brisbane Story bridge, completely naked.

The Brisbane Story Bridge was closed off for the event as thousands gathered on the bridge to bare it all in the name of art and feature in a series of photographs by the iconic artist.

Spencer Tunick
Image: Supplied

