Candy Surprise’s Cabaret Game Show Joins Melt Festival

Brisbane’s own singing diva Candy Surprise is hosting her very own cabaret game show as part of the Brisbane Melt Festival.

It’s a little bit of Cabaret, it’s a little bit Gameshow but it’s a whole lot of fun!

If you like shows like Taskmaster, Cabaret Drag Performer, Candy Surprise, is going to bring you her own special take on a Gameshow.

If you like getting involved on stage this is the place for you as Candy Surprise selects participants from the audience to join in live on stage!

After the first hit show this weekend Candy will be back this Sunday!

When: Sunday November 10

Where: PIP Theatre, Park Road, Milton

Tickets: Available online