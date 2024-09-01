MELT Festival presents pinkNOISE

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
September 1, 2024
MELT Festival presents pinkNOISE
Image: Image: Umbriel (Facebook)

MELT Festival presents pinkNOISE, a new event dedicated to showcasing the vibrant and diverse music of Meanjin/Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ indie and alternative artists.

Featuring the talents of Indigo Hue, STAN, Daylight Ghosts, and ÚMBRIEL, this event promises a night of eclectic sounds as part of the 2024 LGBTQIA+ arts and culture festival.

STAN, a trio from Brisbane, delivers candid, witty lyrics set against driving rhythms in their distinctive slacker rock style. Their music offers raw honesty and a sense of shared experience that resonates deeply with listeners.

ÚMBRIEL, a Brisbane-based electronic art-pop quartet, blends orchestral theatrics with industrial grit. Their unique sound has been described as “Enya on steroids,” and their performances are an immersive experience, drawing from influences like New Order, Tori Amos, and Björk.

Indigo Hue brings her confident indie-rock and jazz-folk blend to the stage, offering tracks that invite listeners to scream, cry, or groove along. Her music, shaped by her personal queer experiences, has captivated audiences across Australia.

Daylight Ghosts, a dark-indie-folktronica duo, push genre boundaries with their evolving sound. Adam Dawe’s evocative voice anchors their music, delivering emotionally charged lyrics that explore the depths of the human experience.

 

When: Friday November 1

Where: The Cave Inn, 47 Balaclava St, Woolloongabba

Tickets:  $20, available online.

