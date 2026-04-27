A GoFundMe for the gay dad arrested after a “street interview” escalated into a physical altercation has raised over $170,000 for his legal defence.

David Vulin was charged with a felony after he and his husband Anthony were tricked into taking part in a fake homophobic right-wing interview, which resulted in David punching the interviewer.

Video posted online shows MAGA influencer Ryley Niemi approaching Anthony Vulin and his husband, David Vulin, while they were walking through West Hollywood with their baby. Niemi apparently initially identified themselves as being from CNN when they approached.

Niemi asks a series of hostile questions about the couple raising a child. “Have you ever heard about the statistics coming out that gay men are much more likely to commit child molestation?” he says. He also asks: “Don’t you think it’s weird that you guys have a child but neither of you are a woman?” and later: “You paid a woman $50,000 to be pregnant?”

David Vulin was charged with felony vandalism relating to alleged damage to camera equipment valued at $400 or more. The couple disputes the allegation.

On the GoFundMe, Anthony Vulin wrote:

“My husband, David, is now facing a legal process, and the cost of securing proper representation is significant. David is a devoted parent to our newborn baby and an incredibly important part of our lives. Right now, our focus is simply on keeping our family stable, supported, and together as we move through this. We’re asking for help to cover legal fees and related expenses so that he can have fair representation during this time.”

Meanwhile, Niemi’s own crowdfunding efforts “to help us recover from this incident, replace essential equipment, and get back to full capacity safely as quickly as possible” has failed to reach $2000, out of a $9000 target.

Since the Vulin’s GoFundMe has attracted so much attention, Anthony Vulin has posted a heartwarming update, saying that they never expected the page to go so large, and that they’ve received messages of support from all over the world.

“Because of all of you, we’ve been able to hire an attorney and start taking the proper steps to navigate this process. Your support has made a real and immediate difference. We wish we could give each and every one of you a hug. Please know how deeply grateful we are for your kindness and for showing up for us in this way.”