A MAGA Influencer Got Beat Up By Some Gay Dads After Implying That They Molest Their Child

There’s no point supporting gay rights if we can’t also support gay wrongs – not that punching out homophobes who harass you and your child is “wrong”.

A “street interview” involving a conservative influencer and a gay couple with their child in West Hollywood escalated into a physical altercation, with one man later arrested and charged, according to reports and video of the incident.

Video posted online shows influencer Ryley Niemi approaching Anthony Vulin and his husband, David Vulin, while they were walking with their baby. Ryley Niemi is a US-based conservative social media influencer and political activist known for producing viral street interview videos and confrontational content on culture war issues.

Anthony Vulin said Niemi initially identified themselves as being from CNN when they approached. “We were walking home on Santa Monica Boulevard,” he said. “There were four guys — three of them had cameras and one of them had a suit on and a mic. They said they were from CNN and wanted to talk to us about our baby.”

Niemi began asking questions about the sex of the baby and whether they were the parents, but then the tone of the interview shifted, when he asked the dads to react to the “statistics” that showed gay couples are more likely to be child molesters. This is a right-wing talking point that has continually been proven to be a lie.

He also questioned whether they’d paid a surrogate to carry their baby. The conservative Project 2025 think tank has recently targeted gay families as the next stage of their attacks against LGBTQIA+ rights, so prepare for “questions” about surrogacy and adoption to become more common.

“They started right off the bat asking if we were aware of studies saying gay men who are parents are more likely to be child molesters,” said Vulin. In statements to media, the couple alleged they were subjected to slurs during the confrontation and described the incident as a hate crime.

Video shows the situation escalating, with David Vulin pushing Niemi before punching him. However, the edited footage removes much of the instigating behaviour, included the alleged homophobic slurs thrown at the couple. What it does catch is a conservative man getting beaten up by a gay dad.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

🚨🚨They had The Baby in THEIR ARMS!! 🚨🚨Are Gay Men Fit to be Parents?🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 2 Gay Dads with Their “Baby” Strike Ryley Niemi in the back of the head 3 Times And also break a $2,500 Camera Support these patriots at this GoFundMehttps://t.co/uL2jMXmjuC pic.twitter.com/A1nBE2Ihw2 — Ryley Niemi (@RyleyNiemi_) April 18, 2026



Niemi later described the incident as an attack and claimed a camera valued at $2,500 was damaged, linking to a fundraising page for equipment and security. In the four days that the GoFundMe has been up, they have raised less than $2000 of the $9000 target.

The Vulins said they went to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station to report the incident. According to Anthony Vulin, his husband was arrested after acknowledging he struck Niemi and was held for about 12 hours before being released.

Speaking to the WeHo Times, David and Anthony admitted to feeling unsafe in their own home, saying that their personal and business accounts have been flooded with harassment, and Anthony even got a phone call calling him a child molester.

Booking records cited in reports show David Vulin was charged with felony vandalism relating to alleged damage to camera equipment valued at $400 or more. The couple disputes the allegation.

David and Anthony have also launched a GoFundMe of their own, writing: “My husband, David, is now facing a legal process, and the cost of securing proper representation is significant. David is a devoted parent to our newborn baby and an incredibly important part of our lives.”

They have already raised almost $30,000 since they launched the campaign one day ago.