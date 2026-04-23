In the last week, there have been several viral videos circulating around social media targeting gay dads with surrogate children. It’s not a coincidence – while same-sex surrogacy, adoption and the existence of rainbow families in general have always been in the crosshairs, the sudden surge in attention comes from a coordinated strategy.

“You may have noticed that all prominent right-wing personalities on here are suddenly attacking same-sex adoption, almost as if they received their new directives overnight, but I’m sure it’s a coincidence,” wrote one Twitter user.

This included the viral video of a gay couple in West Hollywood who were harassed by a MAGA podcaster, asking the dads to react to debunked “statistics” that he believes show gay couples are “more likely to be child molesters”. This led to one of the dads being arrested after he fought back.

Another video which received massive backlash, including from right-wing organisations like Libs of TikTok and Right Angle News, featured a gay country music songwriter, Shane McAnally and his husband. The clip, captioned “Baby has 2 dads… chose neither,” shows them asking, “Who do you want, Dada or Pop?” with the baby, who is clearly unable to comprehend language or speak yet, saying sounds similar to “mama”.

“These men laugh as the baby cries and says ‘ma ma ma,'” conservative activist Chris Elston wrote. “They think it’s funny because ‘there is no mama.’ This baby was designed to never have a mother so that two men could satisfy their selfish desires. It’s impossible for a normal person to watch this without instinctual disgust.”

Conservative figures in the US like Katy Faust, Matt Walsh, Michael Knowles and Tim Pool have all posted recently implying that gay surrogacy entails some sort of “elevated” risk for the child – which is not based on any facts or reports or statistics. The “right” for children to have a mother is often repeated, especially from a religious angle.

While it sounds conspiratorial, this is all simply following the playbooks of conservative campaigns like Project 2025 which clearly states objectives of undermining LGBTQ+ parenting rights, prioritising heterosexual families, and an opposition to assisted reproduction including surrogacy in general.

YES THERES NO PROBLEM WITH GAY DADS, STFU U HOMOPHOBIC SHITHEADS https://t.co/NOV6nv1Tov — 𖦹 ☼ sam ⋆｡˚⋆ฺ (@wickedsunshines) April 21, 2026

What is Project 2025?

Project 2025 is a sweeping conservative policy blueprint led by The Heritage Foundation and a coalition of allied groups, designed to reshape the US Federal Government under a Republican administration. The initiative outlines plans to expand executive power, restructure federal agencies, and embed socially conservative priorities across policy areas. A central theme is the promotion of what it defines as “traditional” family structures—married heterosexual couples with children—as a cornerstone of national stability and demographic growth.

Within this framework, policy proposals focus on elevating heterosexual marriage through tax benefits, welfare restructuring, and family-related subsidies tied to childbirth and marital status.

These measures are paired with efforts to redefine how the federal government recognizes families, potentially limiting eligibility for certain benefits and protections to those that fit this model. LGBTQIA+ families are implicitly excluded under this approach, as the policy framework does not recognize same-sex couples or diverse family structures as equivalent within its definition of family. The broader agenda aligns with other Project 2025 priorities that seek to roll back LGBTQIA+ protections across federal policy, including areas such as healthcare, education, and civil rights enforcement.

Since Trump took office again, many of the initial goals of Project 2025 have successfully been rolled out, many of which targeted the vulnerable trans and gender diverse community in the US. This includes Trump’s executive order declaring sex as a fixed biological binary, effectively eliminating federal recognition of transgender identities and requiring agencies to rewrite regulations, documents, and protections accordingly.

What’s weird about the whole gay parents and children discourse (unsurprising given rise in right wing rhetoric and years of attacking the T of LGBT) is… it’s 2026. There are grown adults who’ve had LGBT parents. This is not brand new. Why are you acting brand new? — Connor (@comingupconnor) April 22, 2026

It’s not just an American problem

While this is worrying enough for the LGBTQIA+ population in the US, we know that these mandates are not limited to national borders. For example, we know that wealthy, organised right-wing, conservative and religious groups in the US make a point of spreading their ideological agenda into other countries.

Recent reports of US hate group MassResistance providing advice and counsel, as well as trying to organise funding for anti-LGBTQ+ activists in the African nations of Senegal and Ghana, while they campaigned for harsh laws against gay people in their countries.

The Italian Senate recently passed a law making surrogacy a “universal crime” – already illegal in Italy, this harshly penalised any family going overseas for surrogacy, which is considered a targeted attack on LGBT couples, who already are not allowed to adopt or use IVF in the country. Conservative Georgia Meloni’s government, led by the far-right Brothers of Italy, has consistently focused on policies that promote what it sees as a “traditional” form of family, and has been open about its anti-LGBTQIA+ stance.

Banning surrogacy was in the party’s manifesto, along with policies against same-sex marriage and same-sex adoption. You can look at dozens pf countries to see that far-right and fascist policies against LGBTQIA+ people are on the rise.

I’m going to assume anyone lying about this topic going forward is DL cock sucking trade. anyway, fixed it for you: Children of LGBT parents fare as well as (or in some cases better than) children raised by married mother-father pairs on the vast majority of social, emotional,… https://t.co/tPR2KouSOb pic.twitter.com/JKiMIv7ExS — Francesco™️ (@frandalorian) April 22, 2026

Surrogacy in Australia

Australia broadly permits same-sex couples to pursue altruistic surrogacy with legal recognition, but bans commercial surrogacy and has inconsistent state laws—with some jurisdictions (notably WA) historically imposing stricter limits. There have been recent moves to explore opening up commercial surrogacy in Australia, with the Australian Law Reform Commission currently reviewing surrogacy laws for the whole country. Far more people in Australia access international surrogacy than they do domestic surrogacy.

In Australia we have several anti-LGBTQIA+ groups which include anti-surrogacy as part of their campaigning, including the anti-trans group Women’s Forum Australia who believe that “all surrogacy is inherently exploitative of both women and children”, and the Australian Christian Lobby who campaign for “traditional” families.

“I think Australia is much more welcoming and accepting of queer parents and queer families,”says Ashley Scott, Executive Officer and a founder of Rainbow Families Australia. Ashley and his husband have two daughters who were born through surrogacy, and Ashley is also a known donor for a lesbian family.

Speaking to Star Observer, he explains that in Australia, there are plenty of people opposed to queer people being parents or to surrogacy. “Often those people don’t have any direct experience with queer families, so their opposition is based in ideology as opposed to lived experience.”

Much of this ideological opposition to surrogacy comes from so-called “radfem” or “terf” organisations, who couch their opposition to trans rights through a lens of non-intersectional feminism. These groups often also campaign on anti-abortion laws, anti sex worker rhetoric, as well as anti surrogacy or adoption, especially for gay men.

“When we talk about queer families and gay couples using surrogates, there’s often not a lot of discussion around the woman’s right to be a surrogate and to choose to have a child or children,” says Family Creation lawyer and surrogate mother Sarah Jefford. She puts forward the idea that when these groups campaign to ban surrogacy, banning a woman’s right to make a decision about carrying a baby and not raising it.

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“What really interests me is that they call themselves feminists – and they dare to speak for women like me. It’s that patriarchal, patronising thing, where they say women are being exploited – I’m a surrogate. I am a lawyer. I have more degrees than the intended parents for my surrogate child. I was not exploited.”

She also explains that while much of the pushback in Australia is aimed at same-sex couples, any restrictions on surrogacy will affect straight families in Australia more, with her statistics showing that over 65% of all surrogacy in Australia is by heterosexual couples.

The coordinated, top-down orchestration of anti-surrogacy and anti same-sex families doesn’t seem to be in play in Australia – however with our limited media ecosystem and lack of popular understanding of fascist and far-right campaigning, it would be very easy for surrogacy to turn into a “culture war” issue, in much of the same way that anti-trans panic has been adopted here.