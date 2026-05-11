The gay dads who were the victims of a fake CNN interview have gone on the real CNN to share their experiences of the attack on their family, and to slam the practice of exploiting the LGBTQIA+ community for viral content.

“When someone inserts themself into a specific community with the intention of triggering people, it’s not freedom of expression. It’s exploitation,” David Vulin told CNN.

David and Anthony Vulin have made headlines since they were duped into taking part in a street interview by a conservative influencer, which resulted in David punching the interviewer and being charged with a felony.

Video posted online shows MAGA influencer Ryley Niemi approaching Anthony Vulin and his husband, David Vulin, while they were walking through West Hollywood with their baby. Niemi apparently initially identified themselves as being from CNN when they approached.

Niemi asks a series of hostile questions about the couple raising a child. “Have you ever heard about the statistics coming out that gay men are much more likely to commit child molestation?” he says. He also asks: “Don’t you think it’s weird that you guys have a child but neither of you are a woman?” and later: “You paid a woman $50,000 to be pregnant?”

David Vulin was charged with felony vandalism relating to alleged damage to camera equipment valued at $400 or more, and spent a night in jail. The couple disputes the allegation. They have since raised almost $200k on a GoFundMe to support their legal costs.

In their new interview with the actual CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, David Vulin said: “I realised that we were manipulated into having this interaction with someone who was exploiting us for viral content.”

He also points out that the problem isn’t specifically with Ryley Niemi, but with a broader system that rewards this kind of baiting of queer people for clicks.

“I don’t really think this is about him. This isn’t about one specific content creator, this is about an incentivised institution. This is about large platforms telling youthful audiences what works and not being held accountable.”