The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) has suspended embattled Queensland psychiatrist Andrew Amos, who was recently banned from social media for anti-trans comments by Ahpra, the regulator for Australian medical practitioners.

Dr Amos, a psychiatrist formerly at James Cook University, is a prominent media opponent to trans health care and an outspoken critic of gender affirming care. He has spoken at events with the Australian Christian Lobby, and campaigns to repeal Victoria’s ban on conversion therapy. His views on trans healthcare have been described as “in the minority” by other medical practitioners.

Dr Amos has also argued in academic papers that the gender affirming care model used in Australia limits psychiatrists ability to treat “mental illnesses that may be contributing to a person expressing a belief that they are transgender”. Online, he calls trans people “fetishists” and equates trans identity with anorexia.

Dr Amos told The Australian that he was given no warning of his membership being suspended by RANZCP, and has “no idea why they did it”.

A spokesperson for the RANZCP said the board had suspended the membership of Dr Andrew Amos “in response to significant restrictions placed on his right to practise by the AHPRA”.

“Under the college’s constitution, the board has a responsibility to act where a member’s right to practise is subject to regulatory restriction. This is an interim governance measure, taken to protect the integrity and standards of the college pending further review.”

Suspensions means that Dr Amos can no longer use the letters “FRANZCP” (Fellow of the RANZCP), as part of his medical title. The letters signify doctors who have met the college’s rigorous standards for specialist practice in psychiatry and who are committed to ongoing professional development, ethical practice, and the highest standards of patient care, which the college clearly believe Amos no longer measures up to.

Gag order from Ahpra

Last month he regulator for Australia’s health practitioners, Ahpra, banned Dr Amos from social media and barred him from having direct clinical contact with any patients.

The move comes after after an escalation in complaints about the psychiatrist’s statements online, including personal attacks against trans people on X (Twitter), and comments such as “there is no reliable evidence that trans identification can be differentiated from psychosis” and that “doctors who affirm gender delusions are liable for patient harms”.

In a statement to Star Observer, Ahpra confirmed that Dr Amos is prohibited from engaging in social media posting in relation to gender medicine, gender identity and/or expression, and transgender persons.

“Ahpra and the National Boards expect healthcare to be delivered free from discrimination.”

They add that while they respect practitioners’ freedom of expression, including advocacy via social media, this is only so long as it does not involve “abuse, discrimination, or pose a risk to public safety. It is important that people feel safe when receiving healthcare and have confidence in regulated health practitioners.”