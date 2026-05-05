Queensland psychiatrist Dr Jillian Spencer was allegedly removed by security from the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists Congress in Melbourne after holding up a sign during a keynote address protesting the suspension of embattled psychiatrist Dr Andrew Amos.

Dr Spencer was protesting the college’s decision to withdraw Dr Amos’ membership following his suspension by AHPRA earlier this year. This involved holding up a sign saying “RANZCP KICKED OUT DR AMOS. WHY?” in what she described as a silent protest. She also gave out flyers linking to an open letter about Dr Amos.

Dr Spencer later posted on X (Twitter) describing the incident.

“This morning, I silently held up a sign at the @RANZCP Congress during the keynote speech. Security pushed me over, dragged me out, and cancelled my conference registration,” she wrote.

“RANZCP CEO, Damian Ferrie, told me my sign counted as ‘advertising’ so wasn’t allowed.”

In a second post, Dr Spencer disputed details in other coverage, specifying that she didn’t “fall down while being escorted”, but was allegedly “pushed over by a security guard after I remained silently standing after he asked me to leave,” she wrote.

Reporting in AusDoc describe her as appearing to “fall down” while being escorted out. Spencer has refuted this. Other.conference attendees have disputed Spencer’s version of events.

“Clunk, clunk, clunk went my legs,” she wrote on another post.“Once I was on the ground, he physically dragged me down the stairs. 1000 psychiatrists watching did nothing.”

Dr Spencer has sent a statement of witness to Victoria Police about the incident. The RANZCP has confirmed that Dr Spencer was asked to leave the conference, saying that all attendees are obliged to act respectfully.

Anti-trans activists have also criticised a morning tea for LGBTQIA+ members and allies held at the RANZCP congress, with Dr Spencer responding to a photo of the event saying “They’re smiling and I’m bruised.”



Dr Spencer is a Queensland child and adolescent psychiatrist and anti-trans activist, who has publicly criticised gender-affirming healthcare for transgender young people. In 2023, she was suspended from Queensland Children’s Hospital after criticising the hospital’s gender-affirming care model for minors, including the use of puberty blockers.

In 2025, she received a termination notice, which was later paused pending a judicial review in the Queensland Supreme Court. She is also pursuing a whistleblower claim through the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission. More recently, Spencer confirmed she was under investigation by AHPRA over social media posts criticising gender-affirming care.

This is not her first anti-trans activist stunt, with the doctor proudly telling a forum in NSW that she “enjoyed” pulling down the transgender pride flags in a children’s hospital.

Dr Amos, whose suspension prompted Spencer’s protest, is a Queensland psychiatrist and former James Cook University academic who has been an outspoken critic of gender-affirming healthcare.

In February, AHPRA imposed conditions on his registration, banning him from making social media posts and preventing direct clinical contact with patients following complaints about posts he made online trolling and attacking trans people’s appearances, and referring to trans identity as a “psychosis”.

The RANZCP later suspended his membership, stating it was an interim governance measure following the regulatory action against him.

The RANZCP have outlined their position on the role of psychiatrists working with trans and gender diverse people, which includes the statements that “being Trans or Gender Diverse does not represent a mental health condition”, and that they oppose “conversion therapy and any other attempts to restrict a person’s gender expression”.