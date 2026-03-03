The regulator for Australia’s health practitioners, Ahpra, has shut down anti-trans lobbyist and Queensland psychiatrist Andrew Amos, banning him from social media and barring him from having direct clinical contact with any patients.

The move comes after an escalation in complaints about the psychiatrist’s statements online, including personal attacks against trans people on X (Twitter), and comments such as “there is no reliable evidence that trans identification can be differentiated from psychosis” and that “doctors who affirm gender delusions are liable for patient harms”.

Dr Amos is an academic psychiatrist, formerly of James Cook University, and chair of the Queensland Section of Rural Psychiatry with the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists. He is best known as an opponent to trans health care, being an outspoken critic of gender affirming care. He has spoken at events with the Australian Christian Lobby, and campaigns to repeal Victoria’s ban on conversion therapy.

Dr Amos has also argued in academic papers that the gender affirming care model used in Australia limits psychiatrists ability to treat “mental illnesses that may be contributing to a person expressing a belief that they are transgender”.

While Dr Amos’ X account no longer exists after the ban, Star Observer was able to source screenshots that showcase his misinformation narrative around trans identity being a “mental illness”.

Examples of Dr Amos’s anti-trans statements on X. Screenshots courtesy Jackie Turner, Trans Justice Project.

Statement from Ahpra

“We can confirm that on 26 February this year, the Medical Board of Australia imposed conditions on the registration of Dr Andrew Amos,” said a spokesperson for the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency to Star Observer.

“Ahpra and the National Boards expect healthcare to be delivered free from discrimination.”

They add that while they respect practitioners’ freedom of expression, including advocacy via social media, this is only so long as it does not involve “abuse, discrimination, or pose a risk to public safety. It is important that people feel safe when receiving healthcare and have confidence in regulated health practitioners.”

They confirm that Dr Amos is prohibited from engaging in social media posting in relation to gender medicine, gender identity and/or expression, and transgender persons. They also note that there is a limit on what they can publicly say about individual practioners.

Jackie Turner, director of the Trans Justice Project, told Star Observer that the move by Ahpra is an important win, which “shows that there are consequences when practitioners spread lies about our community”.

“Dr Amos repeatedly used his social media to campaign against the rights, safety, and health care of the trans community. I am happy that the regulator has taken action but more needs to be done to prevent the spread of anti-trans disinformation in the health sector.”