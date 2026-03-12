Alex Greenwich Supports Heritage Nomination For Gay Sanctuary Kings Beach

MP for Sydney Alex Greenwich has joined the fight to get iconic historical gay nude sanctuary Kings Beach on the NSW Heritage List, sending a letter to Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe.

“Local residents and members of the LGBTQIA+ community have consistently advocated for Kings Beach to be listed on the NSW Heritage Register as a place of significance to the people of NSW,” wrote Greenwich.

Just south of Byron Bay, Kings Beach has been a significant cultural space for local queer communities for at least fifty years, but some documents can trace gay activity on the beach back to the 1930s. It became especially important during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, with memorials held there, and the ashes of those who passed scattered on its shores.

However, last year an application to list the historically gay beach on the heritage list was rejected. Married couple Rohan Anderson and Jonathan Lee who lodged the application met at Kings Beach more than ten years ago. They haven’t been provided a reason for the rejection.

A Heritage NSW spokesman told the Sydney Morning Herald that the NSW Heritage Council, determined the beach did “not meet the threshold” for a listing.

Anderson told Star Observer in previous coverage that Kings Beach was one of the “best gay beaches in the world” and attracted visitors from all over the world.

“This is so much more than a nude beach. This is where we go to meet our people and our community. It’s not like there’s gay bars in the Northern Rivers,” he said.

“I know how important it is for people to have places where they can feel genuinely accepted, welcomed and safe, and for communities to protect the history and legacy of such places,” Greenwich said in a statement to Star Observer.

“Kings Beach has been valued as a culturally and socially significant place for members of the LGBTQIA+ local community, and people from across NSW, since the 1970’s.

Local resident Maurizio Viani says Kings Beach has been an enduring public space for queer identity, community gathering, healing, and memorial. During the HIV/AIDS crisis, Kings Beach became a site where vigils were held, ashes were scattered, and lives were honoured, and these practices continue to this day,” read Greenwich’s letter to the Minister.

“Could you please consider the new submission for Kings Beach to be listed on the NSW Heritage Register?”