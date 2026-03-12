Alex Greenwich Supports Heritage Nomination For Gay Sanctuary Kings Beach

Community News New South Wales News News
Patrick Lenton
March 12, 2026
Alex Greenwich Supports Heritage Nomination For Gay Sanctuary Kings Beach
Image: Alex Greenwich supports big to get Kings Beach on Heritage List. Images courtesy Alex Greenwich Facebook/ Rohan Anderson

MP for Sydney Alex Greenwich has joined the fight to get iconic historical gay nude sanctuary Kings Beach on the NSW Heritage List, sending a letter to Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe.

“Local residents and members of the LGBTQIA+ community have consistently advocated for Kings Beach to be listed on the NSW Heritage Register as a place of significance to the people of NSW,” wrote Greenwich.

Just south of Byron Bay, Kings Beach has been a significant cultural space for local queer communities for at least fifty years, but some documents can trace gay activity on the beach back to the 1930s. It became especially important during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, with memorials held there, and the ashes of those who passed scattered on its shores.

However, last year an application to list the historically gay beach on the heritage list was rejected. Married couple Rohan Anderson and Jonathan Lee who lodged the application met at Kings Beach more than ten years ago. They haven’t been provided a reason for the rejection.

A Heritage NSW spokesman told the Sydney Morning Herald that the NSW Heritage Council, determined the beach did “not meet the threshold” for a listing.

Anderson told Star Observer in previous coverage that Kings Beach was one of the “best gay beaches in the world” and attracted visitors from all over the world.

“I know how important it is for people to have places where they can feel genuinely accepted, welcomed and safe, and for communities to protect the history and legacy of such places,” Greenwich said in a statement to Star Observer.

“Kings Beach has been valued as a culturally and socially significant place for members of the LGBTQIA+ local community, and people from across NSW, since the 1970’s.

Local resident Maurizio Viani says Kings Beach has been an enduring public space for queer identity, community gathering, healing, and memorial. During the HIV/AIDS crisis, Kings Beach became a site where vigils were held, ashes were scattered, and lives were honoured, and these practices continue to this day,” read Greenwich’s letter to the Minister.

“Could you please consider the new submission for Kings Beach to be listed on the NSW Heritage Register?”

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Mardi Gras 2026 Officially Begins As Progress Pride Flag Raised At Sydney Town Hall
February 14, 2026 | Michael James

Mardi Gras 2026 Officially Begins As Progress Pride Flag Raised At Sydney Town Hall
New South Wales News News
LGBTQ+ Advocates Call For Mardi Gras To Disinvite Police After Herzog Protest Violence
February 11, 2026 | Lydia Jupp

LGBTQ+ Advocates Call For Mardi Gras To Disinvite Police After Herzog Protest Violence
National News New South Wales News News
Violence At Sydney Herzog Protests: Greenwich Calls For Review As Premier Defends Police Actions
February 10, 2026 | Lydia Jupp

Violence At Sydney Herzog Protests: Greenwich Calls For Review As Premier Defends Police Actions
New South Wales News News
Alex Greenwich Calls For Funding For Dedicated LGBTQ+ Legal Service After Death Threats
February 5, 2026 | Chloe Sargeant

Alex Greenwich Calls For Funding For Dedicated LGBTQ+ Legal Service After Death Threats
New South Wales News News
Kings Beach Is Still The LGBTQIA+ Sanctuary We’ve Loved For Decades
December 28, 2025 | Michael James

Kings Beach Is Still The LGBTQIA+ Sanctuary We’ve Loved For Decades
New South Wales News News