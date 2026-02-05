Alex Greenwich Calls For Funding For Dedicated LGBTQ+ Legal Service After Death Threats

Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich has called for the NSW Government to fund a dedicated LGBTQ+ legal service, after he was targeted in a series of threats by Craig Douglas Mitchell, the first person charged by a specialised federal antisemitism taskforce.

Greenwich made the call following the sentencing of Mitchell, who faced court over threats directed at the MP and Jewish organisations including the Australian Jewish Association. The case has drawn renewed attention to the impact of online hate threats and the need for legal support services for LGBTQIA+ communities.

In a statement, Greenwich said that anti-LGBTQIA+ hate is increasing, and his experience highlighted very real gaps in protections for those facing targeted abuse.

The independent MP urged the state government to fund a dedicated LGBTQ+ legal service, as proposed by the Inner-City Legal Centre, and to release a long-awaited review into hate crime protections.

Craig Douglas Mitchell first to be charged by federal antisemitism taskforce

Mitchell was sentenced to a 14-month jail term to be served in the community after making a series of threats online referencing bullets and nooses to Greenwich and Jewish bodies.

To stop members of the Australian Jewish Association attending a senate hearing, he sent an image of a hangman’s noose and wrote: “If you dare show up at the senate you will all delta india echo,” which spells ‘DIE’ in the NATO phonetic alphabet.

The matter was investigated by a federal taskforce established to address rising antisemitism, with authorities identifying both antisemitic and homophobic content among the messages.

According to court documents per AAP, the threats had a profound impact on those targeted. AJA chief Robert Gregory told the court the messages caused significant distress and prompted the organisation to increase security measures.

Greenwich also provided a statement outlining the toll the abuse had taken on his personal life, telling the court he feared for his safety and that of his family after “brazen” threats appeared on his social media, forcing him to avoid public appearances.

“I have never been subject to such violent and visceral threats ever,” he said, adding that his sexuality had been weaponised against him and revealing he is now in therapy to cope with the trauma.

During the hearing, Mitchell’s lawyer argued that her client had become radicalised online, pointing to his remorse and urging the court to consider a community-based sentence. Prosecutors, however, said expressions of regret failed to recognise the harm inflicted on victims.

Magistrate Greg Grogin ultimately handed down the 14-month sentence to be served in the community, saying that the slurs and references to weapons and bullets “can only represent a man who had an intense hate” for people like Greenwich, and warning that such behaviour “will not be tolerated”.

Anti-LGBTQ+ hate and threats rising and there’s no support, says Greenwich

Greenwich said the case demonstrated how online threats are escalating in both scale and intensity, leaving many LGBTQIA+ people without the support.

“Threats against our community are real, they cause harm, and we need to make sure our laws protect us- and LGBTQ people have access to justice, he said in a statement delivered to Star Observer.

“I’m grateful for the support of the AFP, my legal team, family, and friends, but across NSW vulnerable LGBTQ people deal with this abuse without support.”

The proposed LGBTQ+ legal service would provide advice, advocacy and representation for people experiencing discrimination, harassment or violence, helping them navigate legal pathways and report hate-driven conduct.

Greenwich also renewed calls for the NSW Government to release and act on the Review of Criminal Law Protections Against the Incitement of Hatred Report, which he said had been completed late last year.