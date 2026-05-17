NSW independent MP Alex Greenwich has launched contempt proceedings against upper house MP Mark Latham following social media posts criticising the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) after it ruled he had unlawfully vilified and sexually harassed Greenwich.

According to proceedings filed with NCAT, Greenwich alleges Latham “scandalised” the tribunal in posts published on X after the April ruling. The tribunal had ordered Latham to pay Greenwich $100,000 plus costs and delete posts relating to a long-running dispute between the pair.

The original NCAT decision found comments made by Latham in 2023 could incite hatred, serious contempt or ridicule towards Greenwich because of his sexuality. The tribunal also found Latham’s posts and subsequent media appearances constituted unlawful sexual harassment.

In a post responding to the ruling, Latham described the decision as a “woke, left-wing political judgement” and labelled NCAT “grossly political and incompetent”. He also claimed that one of the tribunal members was a “prominent transgender activist” and “straight from the Greenwich school of Alphabet Politics”.

Greenwich’s legal team requested the posts be removed, saying:

“The 30 April post denigrates members of the Tribunal, denigrates the Tribunal itself and undermines the public’s confidence in the administration of justice,” they wrote.

Latham then posted again in response to the letter from Greenwich’s legal team.

“In the great tradition of PJ Keating, I have now wiped my arse with [the letter] and hung it on the back of the toilet door,” Latham wrote on X.

“I do not surrender to AA: Alphabet Authoritarianism and its constant threats of lawfare, nor the transgender activists calling themselves NCAT.”

Greenwich has asked NCAT to refer the matter to the NSW Supreme Court, which has the authority to determine contempt matters and impose penalties including imprisonment.

The contempt proceedings are the latest development in a series of legal disputes between the MPs dating back to 2023, when Greenwich launched defamation action against Latham over a graphic social media post.

In April this year, NCAT ordered Latham to refrain from further unlawful vilification of Greenwich and to remove offending social media material within 24 hours. The tribunal also found comments made by Latham to media outlets, including remarks suggesting Greenwich was “going into schools to groom children”, breached anti-discrimination laws.

Latham has previously indicated he intends to appeal the tribunal’s ruling.