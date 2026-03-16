“LGBTQ Rights Under Attack”: Alex Greenwich To Contest 2027 NSW Election

Independent MP for Sydney Alex Greenwich has taken to social media to confirm he will re-contest his seat at the 2027 NSW election.

“I feel a responsibility to confront the troubled political waters ahead, to negotiate and compromise, and to ensure fringe political forces don’t cause chaos in NSW,” he said on Instagram.

Mr Greenwich said he had been preparing to leave public life last year, after more than two decades of community and political work, but has been given a renewed sense of purpose due to concern about the rise of far-right politics.

“Over the past year, with the support of counselling, family, friends and colleagues, I’ve rebuilt my confidence and my sense of purpose has been reignited,” Mr Greenwich said.

“Various people have now been sentenced, multiple AVOs have been issued, and I’ve had rulings in my favour in the Latham matters. I feel like I finally have some clear air ahead and the chance to focus on getting things done again.”

Greenwich has been dealing with a high profile defamation case against former NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham, who was ordered to pay more than half a million dollars following a vile and homophobic tweet that sparked national outrage.

“This was the first time in my political career where I have been so fundamentally attacked for who I am, for my sexuality, based on their vile thoughts about me,” Greenwich told a tribunal.

Mr Greenwich said the rising support for One Nation and other far-right forces had ultimately convinced him to run again.

“I’ve seen how the far right can destabilise politics. In periods of minority government, a sensible centrist crossbench plays a vital role in providing stability and keeping the focus on practical outcomes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Greenwich MP (@alexgreenwich)



“As the only openly gay member of the lower house, I’m often reminded that if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. Hard-fought reforms like abortion decriminalisation, voluntary assisted dying and LGBTQ equality can, and have, come under attack.”

Mr Greenwich said he believed the coming years would require experienced MPs who were willing to negotiate and find common ground.

“I feel a responsibility to confront the troubled political waters ahead, to negotiate and compromise where needed, like we did with workers compensation reform, and to ensure fringe political forces don’t cause chaos in NSW. Too often progressives make the perfect the enemy of the good. When that happens it only strengthens the negotiating power of the far right.”

Mr Greenwich said a recent memorial for victims of the Bondi antisemitic terrorist attack had also reinforced his sense of responsibility.

“I looked around the crowd and saw fear in people’s faces. I’d never seen that before. It reminded me how important it is that people feel safe and supported. I hope I can continue to play a constructive role in supporting stable government and making sure the people of NSW feel secure about the future.”