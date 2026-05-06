Independent MP Alex Greenwich has made a statement at NSW Parliament condemning the NSW Greens and the Coalition for the “outrageous” failure to support the motion condemning Mark Latham for his sexual harassment and homosexual vilification of Greenwich. Greens MPs have apologised, while also explaining which parts of the motion they didn’t support.

“As the only gay member of the legislative assembly it’s tough to have to always stand-up for yourself and community on the floor of parliament,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I had no choice but to call out the way the Coalition and Greens continue to embolden and protect Mark Latham, including during last night’s vote in the Legislative Council.”

Speaking about The Greens in particular, he said: “I grin and bear it when you take credit for the work I have done on LGBTQ equality, abortion law reform, and voluntary assisted dying. But for you to join the Coalition to protect someone from condemnation whose actions have resulted in serious threats against my health and safety and life, cross a line that I and inner city and progressive voters will not forget.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Greenwich MP (@alexgreenwich)



Greens MP Jenny Leong commented on Greenwich’s initial Instagram post, confirming that The Greens absolutely oppose everything Mark Latham and One Nation stand for.

“What happened last night in the Upper House is clearly not okay. I feel sick to my stomach knowing the hurt that this is causing Alex and so many others who have felt the real impact of homophobia, transphobia and all other forms of bigotry. I’ve reached out to Alex directly and am here to chat whenever he is ready.”

Greens MP Dr Amanda Cohn also took to Instagram to comment on the issue, also confirming that The Greens oppose homophobia and transphobia. She explains that there was a motion put forward by Labor at around 9pm condemning Mark Latham, which was amended on the floor multiple times.

“The Greens MPs supported the part of the motion that acknowledged the NCAT findings that Mark Latham engaged in unlawful homosexual vilification and sexual harassment of Alex Greenwich, and the real harms that this has caused in our workplace and the community. And we supported a final, amended motion that called out Mark Latham’s actions.”

However she clarifies that they did not support the part of the motion dealing with unauthorised disclosure of privileged information, “because this has not been found to be correct by the Privileges Committee of the NSW Upper House”.

Dr Cohn also stated that Latham’s conduct is indefensible, and that not supporting this motion “has given some people the impression that we do not condemn the transphobic and homophobic actions of Mark Latham, including towards Alex Greenwich, and we apologise for that”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Greenwich MP (@alexgreenwich)

Harassment and vilification

This comes after Latham, a former One Nation MP was ordered to pay Alex Greenwich $100,000 in compensation after a tribunal found he had unlawfully vilified and sexually harassed the Sydney MP.

The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal’s Administrative and Equal Opportunity Division found on Thursday that a tweet and media statements made by Latham had constituted workplace harassment and homosexual vilification under the NSW anti-discrimination act.

Greenwich has previously told the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) that Mark Latham has an “abusive obsession” with him — one that has been playing out in public view for years.

Greenwich described the sustained nature of the attacks, tracing it back to a graphic, homophobic tweet from Latham in March 2023 that sparked a torrent of abuse from the public. He told the tribunal he had never before been “diminished, demeaned [and] dehumanised” to an extent like this before, despite having been in public life for 20 years.

“This was the first time in my political career where I have been so fundamentally attacked for who I am, for my sexuality, based on their vile thoughts about me,” said Greenwich.