Mark Latham To Pay Alex Greenwich $140,000 After Losing Homophobic Tweet Appeal

Former One Nation and Labor leader Mark Latham has lost an appeal against a Federal Court decision that found he defamed NSW independent MP Alex Greenwich in a 2023 social media post.

The original judgment, delivered in 2024, ordered Mr Latham to pay $140,000 in damages after the court found a post published on Twitter conveyed defamatory imputations about Mr Greenwich and exposed him to ridicule and contempt.

The appeal decision, handed down today, upheld the earlier ruling and rejected Mr Latham’s arguments seeking to overturn the findings. Mr Greenwich also filed a cross-appeal in relation to additional alleged imputations, which was dismissed.

Justice Michael Wheelahan dismissed both appeals, and directed the parties to confer on costs and return to court on June 17.

The dispute arose from a March 2023 post in which Mr Latham responded to public comments made by Mr Greenwich. The Federal Court previously found the post implied Mr Greenwich engaged in “disgusting sexual activities” and was not a fit and proper person for public office.

In its original judgment, the court rejected Mr Latham’s defences of honest opinion and qualified privilege, finding the post went beyond political commentary and met the threshold for defamation under Australian law.

The case has been running alongside separate proceedings in which the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found Mr Latham engaged in unlawful vilification and sexual harassment of Mr Greenwich under state anti-discrimination law, ordering him to pay a further $100,000 and remove certain posts.

“Justice is a long game. More than three years ago, Mr Latham defamed me in a sexually aggressive social media post that subjected me to an avalanche of homophobic hate,” said Mr Greenwich in a statement.

“He failed to take responsibility for his actions. Today, justice prevailed: his appeal has been dismissed and the judgment in my favour upheld. This is an important judgment at a time when politics is too often charged with divisive vitriol. Like the original judgment and the NCAT ruling, it makes clear there is no place in Australian civil discourse for the kind of conduct Mr Latham engaged in.”

Following the appeal outcome, Mr Latham has previously described the rulings as a “woke, left-wing political judgement” and indicated he would challenge the findings.

Mr Latham is continuing to pursue separate legal avenues relating to the original proceedings.