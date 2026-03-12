Brisbane Drag Community Mourns The Passing Of DJ Merlin

Brisbane home of drag, Sporties has announced the passing of resident DJ and beloved queer community member DJ Merlin, also known as Glenn Price.

“Sporties would like to inform all of our Sporties family that our beloved DJ, Drag Hall of Famer and legend of our community, DJ Merlin, passed yesterday,” they wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“Merlin worked for Sporties for over 25 years, bringing his unique brand of joy and laughter to all of us in our community, and is truly irreplaceable.”

In 2025, DJ Merlin was inducted into the Sporties Drag Hall of Fame, honouring his contribution to drag, even when he was not himself a drag performer. The honour recognised twenty five years of hard work and dedication DJ Merlin has provided to The Sportsman Hotel and the Brisbane scene.

“The Sporties Drag Hall of Fame was created to honour and respect contributions of all people involved within the Brisbane drag community,” said venue manager Chris White.

“We also consider people outside of drag performance for recognition. I can think of nobody more deserving than this man.”

“He’s the master of his craft and has been instrumental in nearly every drag show produced on this stage for almost 25 years.”

The Brisbane queer community has left tributes for the beloved DJ, including Brisbane Pride Festival and members of the drag community.

“My heart is with the sporties family today. Merlin was such a dedicated, fun and cheeky person. Condolences,” wrote drag queen Beverly Kills. Queen Hannah Conda commented on Sporties post saying “ So heartbreaking. Vale Merlin! You will be missed so much! It was a dream to have met you! My condolences to all of Merlin’s friends and family! My heart is with you all xxxxx”.

Sporties also announced that they have postponed their usual VIP Thursdays, and invites the community “to have a drink here at the pub, in his memory, and share the fond, fun and frivolous memories of a true Sporties legend.”