Mandy Moobs Is Hosting Drag Race Trivia In Brisbane

Drag Race Down Under season four darling Mandy Moobs is ready to test your Drag Race knowledge this January.

Hosted by The Sportsman Hotel this camp night of fun and frivolity is will be hosted by Miss Moobs herself as she tests just what you know about her favourite show.

And even better, she’ll be serving up some piping hot tea that can only come from spending time in the workroom herself.

PLUS there’s ‘Sporties Cash’ and prizes to be won! And the best part, it’s free!

So head on down to The Sportsman Hotel in spring hill, trivia kicks off at 7pm, but the kitchen opens from 5:30pm so head on in early and get yourself a snack.

When: January 21, 7pm

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, Leichhardt Street, Spring Hill

Details: Information and bookings at sportsmanhotel.com.au