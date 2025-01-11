Mandy Moobs Is Hosting Drag Race Trivia In Brisbane

Brisbane News What's on
Michael James
January 11, 2025
Mandy Moobs Is Hosting Drag Race Trivia In Brisbane
Image: Image: Facebook

Drag Race Down Under season four darling Mandy Moobs is ready to test your Drag Race knowledge this January.

Hosted by The Sportsman Hotel this camp night of fun and frivolity is will be hosted by Miss Moobs herself as she tests just what you know about her favourite show.

And even better, she’ll be serving up some piping hot tea that can only come from spending time in the workroom herself.

PLUS there’s ‘Sporties Cash’ and prizes to be won! And the best part, it’s free!

So head on down to The Sportsman Hotel in spring hill, trivia kicks off at 7pm, but the kitchen opens from 5:30pm so head on in early and get yourself a snack.

When: January 21, 7pm

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, Leichhardt Street, Spring Hill

Details: Information and bookings at sportsmanhotel.com.au 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

The Wiggles Announce Huge Queer Icons Will Collaborate On Their Latest Album
January 11, 2025 | Michael James

The Wiggles Announce Huge Queer Icons Will Collaborate On Their Latest Album
Entertainment International News
Sam Kerr Liverpool Signing Sparks Confusion Online
January 11, 2025 | Michael James

Sam Kerr Liverpool Signing Sparks Confusion Online
International National News News Sport
Anti-Gay Campaigner Anita Bryant Dies Aged 84
January 11, 2025 | Michael James

Anti-Gay Campaigner Anita Bryant Dies Aged 84
Celebrity International News
Touching Tributes For The Vivienne At DragCon UK
January 11, 2025 | Michael James

Touching Tributes For The Vivienne At DragCon UK
Celebrity Drag Entertainment International News
Melbourne LGBTQ+ Venues Vandalised As Activists Call For Midsumma Boycott
January 10, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Melbourne LGBTQ+ Venues Vandalised As Activists Call For Midsumma Boycott
Community News News Victorian News
The Iconic Stonewall Hotel’s DIVA Bar Building Is Being Sold
January 10, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

The Iconic Stonewall Hotel’s DIVA Bar Building Is Being Sold
New South Wales News News