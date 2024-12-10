Sportsman Hotel Announce Public Memorial Event For Brisbane LGBT Icon Neil McLucas

The Sportsman Hotel, one of Brisbane’s most iconic LGBTQIA+ venues, has announced a special public memorial event for their beloved late founder, Neil McLucas.

McLucas, who founded the iconic queer venue and spent decades as a stalwart community leader in the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ scene, passed away at age 89 overnight on October 13.

On the Sportsman Hotel Facebook page, the pub said “all are welcome” to the memorial afternoon, which will happen on December 14.

“The Sportsman Hotel and family apologise and welcome your understanding for the short notice of this event. We hope that as many of you can come to celebrate Neil’s life and contributions to the LGBTIQA+ community in Brisbane and beyond.

“Please join us for an afternoon of sharing stories, celebrating and remembering the life of Neil McLucas, in the Showroom at Sporties on the afternoon of Saturday 14th December.”

Neil McLucas leaves a historic legacy

There are few names as synonymous with the LGBTQIA+ community as Neil McLucas.

Having founded the Sportsman Hotel as well as other prominent venues, Nellie as he came to be known, provided a space of sanctuary for the community.

Operating in times when homosexuality was still illegal in Queensland Nellie stood strong as a beacon for the community and built a legacy over decades of leadership in the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2011 he was recognised for his immeasurable achievements by the Brisbane Pride Festival as he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Queens Ball Awards.

In a post on the Sportsman Hotel Facebook page, his family shared the sad news of his passing on October 14.

“The family of Neil McLucas wish to announce that the Founder and long time Owner of the Sportsman Hotel passed away last night,” they announced.

Immediately after, tributes for the Brisbane icon, and the enormous impact he had on Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ scene and community, began flooding social media.

Staff at the iconic Sportsman Hotel shared their sadness, and reflected on his legacy.

“Management, staff and the entire Sporties community send our deepest condolences to his partner and the McLucas family and friends. He was a pillar of our community and will be dearly missed.”

“Thank you Nellie for everything you did to give our rainbow community a safe space to be ourselves.”