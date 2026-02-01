Steven Oliver And Shanny T-Bone To Enter The Sportsman Hotel Hall Of Fame

Entertainment legend Steven Oliver and drag icon Shanny T-Bone are set to be recognised at the iconic Sportsman Hotel in Brisbane.

The pair will be indicted into the venue’s Hall of Fame this February.

Their decades of work will be recognised in the special annual ceremony where they will join the hall of Brisbane legends.

Steven Oliver and Shanny T-Bone

The Sportsman Hotel Hall Of Fame has long become one of the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ communities highest honours.

Each year Drag performers and community legends alike are inducted into the iconic Hall Of Fame to recognise their achievements and contributions not just to The Sportsman Hotel but to the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ community.

Now comedy legend Steven Oliver and drag icon Shanny T-Bone have been announced as the 2026 inductees.

“The Sporties Drag Hall of Fame is a highlight on the calendar here at pub, celebrating our rich history in drag performance in Brisbane. Shanny and Steven are deserving additions to the wall this year” said Chris White, Venue Manager of The Sportsman Hotel told The Star Observer.

Steven Oliver is a well known personality not just for his work in Brisbane, but also nationally. Most notably Steven became the iconic face of the hit television show Black Comedy where he became known for his trademark catch phrase “What’s this then slut?” But beyond that Steven is an established author, poet and comedian, most recently appearing on the 8 part series Big Backyard Quiz with Narelda Jacobs.

Shanny T-Bone has been an award winning staple of the drag scene in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast for two decades, with the drag star announcing her retirement from drag after over twenty years recently. “To every single person that has come into my life, one way or another because of drag, please know that you have all been shining stars and the light of my life, my universe would be dim,” she said when making her announcement in July. Now those decades of dedication will be remembered in a venue she called home for many years.

The induction ceremony for Steven and Shanny will be hosted by fellow Sporties Drag Hall of Famer Miss Synthetique at 10pm on Saturday February 14 at The Sportsman Hotel. The evening will include special guest performances by Miss Sporties 2025 Ladybird and Smackdown Champion 2025 Ella Vate.

Guests are encouraged to book their table through the venue prior to the night.