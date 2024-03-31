Winter is coming at The Sportsman Hotel Tonight

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
March 31, 2024
Winter is coming at The Sportsman Hotel Tonight

Gear up for the ultimate winter bash, Winter is Coming!

It’s time for the White Party in the Bunker at Sporties!

White Party At The Sportsman Hotel

Returning for its 2024 edition, this event promises to heat up your Easter Long Weekend with hundreds of partygoers ready to dance the night away.

Hosted at the Bunker in Sporties, this all-gender event invites you to dress in your finest white attire for a night of pure elegance and fun.

With DJs LES SMITH and BUZZ spinning the hottest tracks, the dance floor will be buzzing all night long.

Secure your spot early with first release tickets priced at $15 + BF.

This includes complimentary cloak room services. Plus, your ticket purchase supports Brisbane Front Runners, making it a party with a cause.

Don’t miss out on the most sizzling event this Easter – get your tickets now!

When: Saturday March 31

Where: The Sportsman Hotel

Tickets: Available Online

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Monthly Women’s Event To Launch On The Gold Coast This Week
March 30, 2024 | Michael James

Monthly Women’s Event To Launch On The Gold Coast This Week
Gold Coast What's on
Heart Of The Man Set For Gold Coast Premiere This Month
March 30, 2024 | Michael James

Heart Of The Man Set For Gold Coast Premiere This Month
Gold Coast What's on
Tight Pants Tuesdays
March 29, 2024 | Contributor

Tight Pants Tuesdays
Scene Sydney What's on
Hospo Sundays
March 28, 2024 | Contributor

Hospo Sundays
Scene Sydney What's on
Angels Of The North: Pride Guide 2024
March 27, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Angels Of The North: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Broadway Superstar Announces Australian Concert Tour
March 27, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Broadway Superstar Announces Australian Concert Tour
Brisbane Melbourne Sponsored Content Sydney What's on