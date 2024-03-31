Winter is coming at The Sportsman Hotel Tonight

Gear up for the ultimate winter bash, Winter is Coming!

It’s time for the White Party in the Bunker at Sporties!

White Party At The Sportsman Hotel

Returning for its 2024 edition, this event promises to heat up your Easter Long Weekend with hundreds of partygoers ready to dance the night away.

Hosted at the Bunker in Sporties, this all-gender event invites you to dress in your finest white attire for a night of pure elegance and fun.

With DJs LES SMITH and BUZZ spinning the hottest tracks, the dance floor will be buzzing all night long.

Secure your spot early with first release tickets priced at $15 + BF.

This includes complimentary cloak room services. Plus, your ticket purchase supports Brisbane Front Runners, making it a party with a cause.

Don’t miss out on the most sizzling event this Easter – get your tickets now!

When: Saturday March 31

Where: The Sportsman Hotel

Tickets: Available Online