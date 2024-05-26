Best Friends Reign With Dual Sportsman Hotel Titles

This weekend The Sportsman Hotel crowned their newsest reigning Mr Sportsman Hotel for 2024.

As a wonderful surprise this years winner gets to share their time in the spotlight with their best friend who currently holds the title of Miss Sportsman Hotel.

Connor Boland crowned Mr Sportsman 2024

Saturday night saw another huge crowd gather to celebrate the crowning of the newest Mr Sportsman Hotel in Brisbane.

The annual competition, which has operated for over two decades, serves as a counterpart to the widely popular Miss Sportsman Hotel saw three competitors battle it out for the title.

Venue manager Chris white told The Star Observer the calibre of the competition was excellent as always.

“The standard of the contest this year was very high, each of the three contestants really put a lot of effort in to entertain the bumper crowd and win the title” he said.

“Nellie’s Showroom was packed to the rafters with punters supporting their favourite Mr Sporties competitor!”

The night saw the three competitors Dylan, Angus and Connor compete in various rounds showing off their best swimwear, costumes and fetishwear for the crowd.

Ultimately it was Connor Boland who took out the title at the end of the evening, celebrating with the current reigning Miss Sportsman Hotel, Maxi-Bon, who is also nominated for the 2024 Queens Ball Awards

The two who now hold the dual reigning titles have shared a long friendship and now a special place in the history of The Sportsman Hotel together.

Speaking to The Star Observer Connor spoke of his excitement to share his time with Maxi-Bon.

“I feel so humbled to win this title” he gushed. “Sporties has become my home and my family.” “Not to mention winning a title alongside my best friend Maxi-Bon. Reigning together will be the most chaotic and wholesome time of my life.”

Maxi-Bon revealed she was equally excited to share her win with her friend.

“Winning Miss Sporties 2023 was one of the greatest moments of my life and literally a dream come true, I had pictured that moment since starting drag and winning finally felt like I had done all the people who supported me proud.”

“Connor has supported me since day one of starting drag and him winning last night was the most perfect moment!!”

“I am so so proud of him and being able to reign as Mr and Mrs Sporties with my best friend, sister and now husband is just surreal and amazing!”

But it’s not just the title that Connor walked away with, he also recieves a fantastic prize pack. “Thanks to our sponsors, Turtle Cove Beach Resort and The Den Adult Concepts, the winner walked away with flights and accommodation to beautiful Turtle Cove in Far North Queensland valued at over $2000 with the runners up also receiving a prize package thanks to Justin from The Den Adult Concepts” said venue manager said Chris White.

Chris acknowledged Connors win as a valued regular at the popular gay and inclusive venue and congratulated all of the competitors.

“I’m always excited to see a regular patron come out of their shell and really have a positive experience by competing in Mr Sporties.”

“All three of our contestants loved the contest and putting themselves out there” he said.

“Thank you to all of our loyal patrons for continuing to enthusiastically support the Sporties!”