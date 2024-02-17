BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 

Gold Coast What's on
Michael James
February 17, 2024
BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 
Image: Supplied

While Mardi Gras is kicking off in Sydney this month, Brisbane is offering a range of fantastic parties and events and with so much to do there is something for everyone.  

One such event is being hosted by BootCo as they celebrate Mardi Gras In The Bunker. Party goers and kinksters are invited to head downstairs to The Bunker at the Sportsmans Hotel in Spring Hill to let their hair down in their favourite kink wear.

Bootco: Dress to express

Whether this be leather, rubber or fetish, all kinks are welcome and celebrated at this inclusive event. Don’t have something special to wear? Dark shirts and jeans are encouraged to blend in with the bunker vide.

As the lights go down and the party kicks off music will be provided by DJ Sweaty Baby as the party continues well into the night.  

Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased online, however if you are a BootCo member you can save yourself $5 off the standard ticketing price.  

When: Saturday the 2nd of March 

Where: The Bunker, The Sportsman Hotel 

Tickets: Available Online 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024
February 16, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024
February 16, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Let’s Hear It For The Boys
February 15, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Let’s Hear It For The Boys
Scene What's on
Mixed Nuts To Reunite On The Gold Coast  
February 14, 2024 | Michael James

Mixed Nuts To Reunite On The Gold Coast  
Gold Coast What's on
Laneway: Pride Guide 2024
February 14, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Laneway: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Celebrate International Women’s Day With Dancing With The Queens
February 14, 2024 | Michael James

Celebrate International Women’s Day With Dancing With The Queens
Brisbane What's on