BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 

While Mardi Gras is kicking off in Sydney this month, Brisbane is offering a range of fantastic parties and events and with so much to do there is something for everyone.

One such event is being hosted by BootCo as they celebrate Mardi Gras In The Bunker. Party goers and kinksters are invited to head downstairs to The Bunker at the Sportsmans Hotel in Spring Hill to let their hair down in their favourite kink wear.

Bootco: Dress to express

Whether this be leather, rubber or fetish, all kinks are welcome and celebrated at this inclusive event. Don’t have something special to wear? Dark shirts and jeans are encouraged to blend in with the bunker vide.

As the lights go down and the party kicks off music will be provided by DJ Sweaty Baby as the party continues well into the night.

Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased online, however if you are a BootCo member you can save yourself $5 off the standard ticketing price.

When: Saturday the 2nd of March

Where: The Bunker, The Sportsman Hotel

Tickets: Available Online