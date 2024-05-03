Gold Coast Pride Fest 2024 Promises 3 Days of Inclusivity & Fun

Right now, the glorious, sun-kissed shores of Main Beach on the Gold Coast are preparing to host a historic event.

On Saturday June 1, 2024 the Gold Coast will witness Australia’s only beach-front Pride Parade. This marks a significant moment in the country’s LGBTQI+ community calendar, and promises to be a dazzling celebration of love, acceptance, and diversity.

Organised by Gold Coast Rainbow Communities (GCRC), the parade is set to unite hundreds of LGBTQI+ people, our allies, and queer-led organisations in a colourful display of solidarity.

The Pride Parade, a highlight of the three-day Gold Coast Pride Festival, is not just a procession; it’s an expression of identity and belonging. From 11am onwards, participants will march along the beach and adjacent road, adorned in their brightest rainbow attire. Whether they walk, march, prance, dance, scoot, skate, roll, or motor, everyone is welcome to join the festivities.

Part of what makes this parade truly special is its accessibility. Recognising the diverse needs of the community, a parallel Parade on the Narrowneck Road area will cater to those who are mobility-impaired or prefer to participate on the pavement. Led by the iconic Dykes On Bikes, this alternate route ensures that inclusivity remains at the forefront of the celebration.

Danni Zuvela, Co-Director of Gold Coast Pride Festival, anticipates the 2024 parade to be the largest yet, reflecting the ever-growing LGBTQI+ community on the Gold Coast.

“We have carefully curated the program to ensure it is diverse and has broad appeal – there’s truly something for everyone!”

Zuvela says in addition to the parade, there is also live entertainment (including the return of the Gold Coast Drag Pageant), workshops and creative arts activities and more than 50 market stalls and food trucks.

“​​2023 was a huge festival with at least 4,000 people checking out the Gold Coast Pride Fair and this year we are expecting more than 5,000 people from the Gold Coast, surrounding QLD areas and interstate visitors to join in,” she said.

But the Pride Parade is just the beginning of a weekend filled with fantastic events. The Gold Coast Pride Festival, now expanded to a three-day extravaganza, promises loads of rainbow fun. From Friday, 31 May, to Sunday, 2 June 2024, the city will come alive with a vibrant program of activities, reflecting the bold and colourful spirit of the Gold Coast queer community.

One of the main festival highlights is the Pride Fair Day, immediately following the parade. This free, family-friendly event offers a smorgasbord of entertainment, including live performances, market stalls, a Pet Parade, and a dazzling Drag Pageant.

The festival’s expansion reflects a growing need for connection and advocacy within the Gold Coast LGBTQI+ community. Vince Siciliani, Co-Director of Gold Coast Pride Festival, highlights the importance of providing diverse and inclusive spaces, particularly in the wake of the global pandemic and ongoing social challenges.

“New contacts are made, often multiple times a day, with enquiries from queer people, parents, carers and family members asking about activities and events and support services.

“[The LGBTQI+ community] is still recovering from the negative impacts on mental health, of prolonged isolation and social disconnection during the global pandemic and now, the cost of living crisis which is also hurting our community disproportionately.

“It’s clear that there is a huge need for more LGBTQI+ community activities, events and connections on the Gold Coast and that is what the 2024 Gold Coast Pride Festival is here to provide,” he said.

The festival aims to address these needs by offering a diverse program of events, including community arts workshops, an After Glow Party, and a recovery cruise on Gold Coast’s sparkling waterways.

The Gold Coast Pride Festival isn’t just about celebration; it’s about fostering a sense of belonging and support. Established in 2020, Gold Coast Rainbow Communities has tirelessly worked to organise and advocate for the community, culminating in the successful annual Pride Festival.

As preparations for the 2024 festival continue to pick up pace, organisers urge everyone to get involved. Whether it’s signing up for the newsletter, volunteering, or exploring sponsorship opportunities, there are countless ways to support this inclusive and empowering event.

By coming together in solidarity, the Gold Coast community reaffirms its commitment to love, acceptance, and equality for all. In order to help keep the Fair Day free for all participants, fundraising events have been taking place earlier this year, providing more visibility for the events and vital funds to help it operate.

In a world where diversity is celebrated and inclusivity is championed, the Gold Coast Pride Festival shines as a beacon of hope and unity. As the countdown to June begins, anticipation mounts for what promises to be the most vibrant and memorable Gold Coast Pride celebration yet.

Mark your calendars, don your brightest rainbow colours, and join in the festivities as the Gold Coast embraces love in all its forms.