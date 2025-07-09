Brisbane Drag Kings Take Centre Stage In A New Event At Come To Daddy

Drag Kings in Brisbane are set to get their very own performance evening in Brisbane at local bar, Come To Daddy.

The monthly showcase, 3 Kings, is set to kick off on Friday July 18 and will highlight the skills and talents of three local kings every month.

Drag Kings take centre stage

Since opening in West End Come To Daddy has hosted a range of unique and exciting events for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Following the success of their recent Daddy Pageant the venue launched their Key To The Kingdom competition which saw crowds flock to the venue to watch seven local kings battle it out for the title.

In the end Stephan Lee Nott walked away with the crown.

Now Come To Daddy owner Billerwell Dayle has launched his monthly Drag King night, 3 Kings, to give the local kings a place to shine.

“Its a new event with the intention for it to be a regular monthly thing on the 3rd Friday of every month” Billerwell told The Star Observer.

“Each month will be 3 new Kings with Himbo, Sev and Zelphia are performing in July, and in August we will have Archie Arsenic, Axis BBQ and our Key To The Kingdom winner Stephan Lee Knott performing August 15.”

Billerwell hopes to see local kings from across Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the south east head along to show off their talents.

“There are so many incredible Kings across SEQ, that I hope to have each one of them Grace our Come To Daddy stage at some point over the coming months” he said.

3 Kings will take place on the 3rd Friday of every month at Come To Daddy in Brisbane.

A space for Kings to shine

Zelphia Mann is one of the three kings starring in the first night on July 18, they will be joined by Himbo Jones and Lord Sev.

Zelphia spoke to the The Star Observer about this exciting new event for the Drag King community.

“I’m particularly excited to see a dedicated night for Kings in Brisbane, as representation of king’s has always been poor amongst the wider community” they said.

“I was lucky enough to be mentored by Archie Arsenic and Lord Sev, two amazing king’s who inspired me to create Drag King workshops and teach king/boylesque classes at BBSOP. With those avenues we are starting to see more king’s appear in Brisbane, including Himbo, Axis BBQ and the winner of Key To The Kingdom Stephan Lee Knott.”

“The amazing thing about Billerwell and the CTD crew is when they saw the interest from Kings in their Daddy competition in February they quickly realised that there was a market for Kings in Brisbane.”

“I truly am so thankful to Billerwell for cultivating a space for us Kings and I am so excited to be a part of the innagrual event!”

Himbo Jones is a local newcomer who got their first opportunity to step onto the scene as part of Come To Daddy’s Daddy Pageant.

“I’m so excited to see Billerwell starting his King Fridays at Come To Daddy!” they told The Star Observer.

“To be in the first line-up alongside Lord Sev and Zelphia Mann, two Kings I admire and who’ve both been so supportive of me, is an honour. It’s going to be an extremely sexy, silly and joyous night, I’m very much looking forward to it!”

“Having my first drag experience as a participant in the Daddy Pageant earlier in the year and then participating in KTTK, I can honestly say the opportunities that CTD’s has given, is a big reason I exist in the capacity I do right now.”

“Obviously you need to do the work, to make the most of those opportunities, but I’m still very thankful for them. I hope more Kings can come to find a home and community in Daddy’s as I have. And I hope more producers and venues are paying attention to what Kings are capable of.”

Lord Sev is a well known name in the drag community in Brisbane, having performed in many venues, shows and competitions, they are an experienced drag king who are equally excited to see more opportunities for Drag Kings in the Brisbane scene.

“It means so much for Drag Kings to have their own dedicated, regular night” they said.

“Drag entertainment has always been dominated by Queens, but kings have always been here, slaying, and recent years have really shown that the king renaissance in QLD is creating world class drag!”

“I’m so grateful to Billerwell and Come to Daddy for their love and support for Kings!”