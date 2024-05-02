Qtopia Pride Fest 2024

The beloved Qtopia Sydney, the largest centre for Queer history and culture in the world, has launched its inaugural season of Pride Fest for 2024. The first-time event will be held at Qtopia’s flagship theatre, The Loading Dock, and the wonderful Substation in celebration of Pride month.

Pride Fest has received many applications and expressions of interest from some of the most talented LGBTQIA+ artists in Australia. Due to an outstanding response, the Qtopia program has expanded across both venues and will run for a full 30 days in June.

All of the fabulous multi-genre festival acts will include performances from theatre makers, cabaret performers, drag artists, comedians, Acapella groups and more. There is something for everyone at Pride Fest, with poignant discussions from Qtopia Sydney’s first-panel talk, Fearless Voices. All events represent Qtopia’s core mission of storytelling through celebration and commemoration.

Artistic Director Carly Fisher has stated that “Pride Fest will be a staple event in the Qtopia Sydney calendar, taking place each year during June, Pride month, to celebrate the creative, diverse and rich LGBTQIA+ talent we have in Australia”.

“We could not be prouder of our first season of Pride Fest shows and events, and grateful to the artists who are travelling from across the country,” said Fisher.

Do not miss out on Qtopia’s first Pride Fest celebrating creative, diverse, and rich LGBTQIA+ Australian talent.

To secure tickets, visit www.qtopiasydney.com.au/performance.

Events from 1st – 30th June, 2024

Qtopia Loading Dock Theatre, 301 Forbes St, Darlinghurst

The Substation Qtopia, 136 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW