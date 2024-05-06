Gayming Social: Autumn Afternoon Edition

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
May 6, 2024
Gayming Social: Autumn Afternoon Edition

The Melbourne Gaymers regularly gather for an inclusive Saturday afternoon of board games, conversation and community, with a side of delicious snacks from the Mollie’s kitchen. So pack your portable games and consoles, or just bring yourself, there will be Mario Kart, Quiplash and Overcooked on the big screen, and a selection of tabletop games including 5x MTG Commander Decks, Unstable Unicorns, Codenames, Exploding Kittens, Coup and classics like Uno, Guess Who, Cards, Chess, and more.

When: May 25, 2024, 12–3pm
Where: Mollie’s Bar and Diner, 103–105 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility: Sadly Mollie’s is up a flight of stairs and is not wheelchair accessible. The venue will be open early just for this event so will be quieter until 3pm when the venue opens to the public.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Queer Desi Dynasty Gala
May 6, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Desi Dynasty Gala
Melbourne Scene What's on
Gold Coast Pride Fest 2024 Promises 3 Days of Inclusivity & Fun
May 3, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Gold Coast Pride Fest 2024 Promises 3 Days of Inclusivity & Fun
Brisbane Gold Coast Gold Coast Queensland News Scene Scene Scene Events What's on
Qtopia Pride Fest 2024
May 2, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Qtopia Pride Fest 2024
Scene Sound Stage Sydney What's on
Southern HiBearnation
May 1, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Southern HiBearnation
Melbourne Scene What's on
The Big Queer Hoedown At Kinselas
May 1, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

The Big Queer Hoedown At Kinselas
Scene Sydney What's on
Melbourne Design Week Highlights
April 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Melbourne Design Week Highlights
Melbourne News Scene What's on