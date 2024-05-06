Gayming Social: Autumn Afternoon Edition

The Melbourne Gaymers regularly gather for an inclusive Saturday afternoon of board games, conversation and community, with a side of delicious snacks from the Mollie’s kitchen. So pack your portable games and consoles, or just bring yourself, there will be Mario Kart, Quiplash and Overcooked on the big screen, and a selection of tabletop games including 5x MTG Commander Decks, Unstable Unicorns, Codenames, Exploding Kittens, Coup and classics like Uno, Guess Who, Cards, Chess, and more.
When: May 25, 2024, 12–3pm
Where: Mollie’s Bar and Diner, 103–105 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility: Sadly Mollie’s is up a flight of stairs and is not wheelchair accessible. The venue will be open early just for this event so will be quieter until 3pm when the venue opens to the public.
