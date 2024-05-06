Gayming Social: Autumn Afternoon Edition

The Melbourne Gaymers regularly gather for an inclusive Saturday afternoon of board games, conversation and community, with a side of delicious snacks from the Mollie’s kitchen. So pack your portable games and consoles, or just bring yourself, there will be Mario Kart, Quiplash and Overcooked on the big screen, and a selection of tabletop games including 5x MTG Commander Decks, Unstable Unicorns, Codenames, Exploding Kittens, Coup and classics like Uno, Guess Who, Cards, Chess, and more.