Beans Bar First Birthday Party!

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
May 6, 2024
Beloved neurodivergent-friendly bar Beans are swiftly approaching their very first birthday, and it’s time to throw a party to celebrate this joyful and inclusive space that started as a TikTok! Raise a glass and enjoy an evening of performances, prizes and pride until 1am, taking home a wee lil’ goodie bag and maybe even a raffle prize!

When:  May 25, 2024, 6.30pm – 1am
Where: Beans Bar, 325 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $27.78
Accessibility: Beans Bar is a dedicated neurodivergent-friendly venue, the venue has a step-on entry but has a ramp, and currently does not have wheelchair-accessible toilets.

