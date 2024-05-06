Beans Bar First Birthday Party!

Beloved neurodivergent-friendly bar Beans are swiftly approaching their very first birthday, and it’s time to throw a party to celebrate this joyful and inclusive space that started as a TikTok! Raise a glass and enjoy an evening of performances, prizes and pride until 1am, taking home a wee lil’ goodie bag and maybe even a raffle prize!

When: May 25, 2024, 6.30pm – 1am

Where: Beans Bar, 325 Smith Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $27.78

Accessibility: Beans Bar is a dedicated neurodivergent-friendly venue, the venue has a step-on entry but has a ramp, and currently does not have wheelchair-accessible toilets.