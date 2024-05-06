Queer Desi Dynasty Gala

“Embracing Diversity, Celebrating Unity” is at the heart of the Queer Desi Dynasty Gala, an unforgettable event celebrating heritage, pride, tradition and liberation for the South Asian (Desi) Queer community and allies. Featuring performances by local queer Desi artists, delicious South Asian finger food and a DJ playing South Asian Music in different languages until the wee hours! Hosted by Umeed Psychology and sponsored by Q Psychology Australia, Drip and the Office of the Victorian Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities with Wellbeing Partner The Iceberg Foundation, this is an event you will not want to miss, so get your South Asian Extravagance ready and come join the party!

When: May 18, 2024, 6pm
Where: The 86, 185 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $40 + booking fee
Accessibility: The 86 is wheelchair accessible.

