The Glamorous BlaQ Ball 2024 Is Happening This Friday!

Get ready to celebrate culture and queerness at the fabulous 2024 BlaQ Ball Gala Dinner.

The iconic event is happening this Friday (May 10), and this year’s theme is ‘Pride in Culture’.

The BlaQ Ball leads as an annual beacon of hope for queer First Nations communities. The Ball is an integral gala event in the First Nations calendar and raises funds for BlaQ’s Pride in Culture Hub. The significant night will see Doltone House Hyde Park on Gadigal land transformed into a wonderland of queer culture and Blak excellence.

BlaQ’s Pride in Culture Hub is planned to open in Redfern. The space, which will be located in the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence, will allow queer mob to safely access a range of services, including gender-affirming support, mentoring, workshops, medical services, and more.

BlaQ says the opportunities for the Hub are endless, and plans for various programs and activities to be run from there, such as community consultations and gender-affirming clothing resources. The 2024 Gala Dinner is the most fun, engaging and overall best way to support this initiative and the success of the BlaQ Pride in Culture Hub.

The BlaQ Ball combines compassion and beauty, creating a luxury event with meaningful impact. Under the shimmering glow of crystal chandeliers, the memorable night will be filled with delicious food, amazing entertainment, and the opportunity to bond and celebrate with other queer and First Nations people.

The 2024 Gala Dinner will also feature spectacular talent from 2023 Australian Idol winner Royston Noell, Māori drag sensation Aunty Tamara, RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Pomara Fifth, just to name a few.

This year’s BlaQ Ball celebrates anyone who takes Pride in their Culture and encourages people from all cultural backgrounds to attend and embrace their queerness and diversity. Dress to impress with friends, family and mob at the highly anticipated BlaQ Ball Gala Dinner 2024.

BlaQ encourages everyone to go all out and hopes to see the most over-the-top, gorgeous outfits that embrace camp classics. This is the perfect opportunity to glam up for an event that fosters community connection and support. BlaQ promises a terrific night full of beauty and bonding, saying:

“Celebrate your pride with BlaQ and a crowd of amazing humans. We’re gearing up for a genuinely fun and fabulous night where our uniqueness unites us. First Nations talent will shine and queer culture will fill the room!” – Jessica Bouyamourn, Interim CEO.

Tickets are hot and selling fast, so don’t miss out on the spectacular night this Friday, May 10. To secure tickets, click here: BlaQ Ball Gala Dinner

Fri 10th May 2024, 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Doltone House Hyde Park

3/181 Elizabeth St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia