Join The Sportsman Hotel for Sporties Spooktacular In Brisbane This Month

It’s the spooky season at The sportsman hotel as they get ready to kick off the Sporties Spooktacular this month.

Come join the team for a special one-off production show Sporties Spooktacular, starring Katya Lou-King, Bella Belle and Ja’mie Displays.

Shows are from 10.30pm with DJ Merlin playing all your favourite party tracks to the wee hours.

Feel free to dress your most spookiest (as we all will be!). Join the team for a non-stop party night!

When: October 26,

Where: The Sportsman Hotel

Tickets: Entry is free