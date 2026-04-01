Psychiatrist Jillian Spencer is facing an investigation from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) after sharing a news article on social media that criticised gender-affirming care for young people.

Dr Spencer confirmed she has been notified by the Health Ombudsman that a complaint about her conduct has been referred to AHPRA, following a post on X (Twitter). The complaint alleges the post criticised gender-affirming treatment and encouraged opposition to it.

According to correspondence seen by The Australian, AHPRA said the notification raised concerns about Dr Spencer’s conduct, while also noting the post had attracted “significant attention”.

“I shared a mainstream newspaper article on X and now AHPRA will try to take my registration,” posted Dr Spencer on X.

This is how it works: I shared a mainstream newspaper article on X and now @Ahpra will try to take my registration: “…the post criticised gender affirming care and encouraged followers to petition against it…heightening the notifier’s fear for their safety…”@Mark_Butler_MP… pic.twitter.com/GX5THJ5Yex — Jillian Spencer (@Jilliantweeting) March 30, 2026

This is not the first time Spencer has faced investigations by AHPRA over her conduct, including her comments on social media, with Spencer tweeting in May 2025: “Yet again, I am being investigated by Ahpra. This time for alleged ‘inappropriate comments on social media’.”

AHPRA guidelines say that registered practitioners will not be investigated purely for holding or expressing their views on social media, “however, there is no place for discrimination, racism or intolerance in healthcare, including on social media”.

Posts worthy of investigation have to present a risk to public safety, provide false or misleading information or breaches privacy or confidentiality, risk the public’s confidence in their profession, or requires action to maintain professional standards.

Along with being vocally against gender affirming care, she has proudly announced doing stunts like pulling down trans pride flags in the waiting room of a children’s hospital.

“I enjoyed pulling down the transgender pride flags in the mental health waiting room,” she told a forum in the New South Wales Parliament House.

Other anti-trans practitioners have recently had restrictions placed on them by AHPRA, including Queensland psychiatrist Andrew Amos, who was banned from social media and barring him from having direct clinical contact with any patients, after a series of complaints about his posts where he correlated being trans with a mental illness, and directed personal attacks against trans people online.

Spencer was suspended from the Queensland Children’s Hospital in April 2023 after criticism of the hospital’s gender-affirming care model for minors, including the use of puberty blockers. In 2025, she was issued a termination notice, which has since been paused pending a judicial review in the Queensland Supreme Court. She is also pursuing a whistleblower claim through the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission, arguing she should be protected for raising concerns in the public interest.

The controversy has unfolded alongside broader attacks against gender affirming care in Queensland, with Queensland’s Health Minister Tim Nicholls announcing an immediate halt on access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy for new public-system patients under the age of 18 in 2025. This move has been condemned by medical bodies, including the Australian Medical Association. In 2024 an independent review of the state’s gender clinic found no evidence that patients were coerced into treatment and concluded care was consistent with current clinical guidelines.

A spokesperson for the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency told Star Observer they cannot comment on specific allegations or details of notifications about individual practitioners, and that “notifications are handled confidentially to ensure fairness”.