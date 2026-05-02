Pink Punters Fire Ruled Accidental As Police Release Arson Suspect

A recent fire at Pink Punters nightclub has been ruled accidental, with police releasing a man from custody who was suspected of starting the blaze.

The fire had prompted concern across LGBTQIA+ communities following the venue’s destruction this week.

Pink Punters fire investigation finds no evidence of criminality

The Pink Punters fire has officially been deemed accidental, with authorities confirming the blaze that destroyed the iconic Milton Keynes LGBTQIA+ nightclub was not deliberately lit.

In an update to the initial incident, Thames Valley Police in the UK said a joint investigation with Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie said,“Following a thorough joint investigation with Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, we have found no evidence of any criminality.”

She added that “the fire is believed to have been accidental in nature, and thankfully no one was injured.”

The blaze tore through Pink Punters in the early hours of April 26, after emergency services were called to the Watling Street venue shortly after 2am. Staff, patrons and nearby residents were evacuated from what had been a busy night, with no injuries reported.

A 51 year old Milton Keynes man who was initially arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has now been eliminated from enquiries in the investigation.

The venue, which has operated for decades and is widely regarded as one of the UK’s most prominent LGBTQIA+ nightlife spaces outside London, was completely destroyed in the fire. Known for its drag performances, club nights and community events, Pink Punters has long served as a cornerstone for queer nightlife in the region.

Owner Frank McMahon said he was “profoundly relieved” by the findings, confirming the fire was not a deliberate attack or hate crime.

“The building was lost, but lives were protected, and that remains the most important fact of all” he said.

Baillie also praised the quick actions of venue staff during the emergency, noting their response ensured a safe evacuation.

While the building has been lost, Pink Punters has indicated plans to return, with its community remaining intact despite the devastation.