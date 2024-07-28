Poof Doof Brisbane Kicks Off This August

Brisbane, get ready to party as Poof Doof gets ready to make itself at home at The Wickham in Fortitude Valley.

Taking place once a month Poof Doof is set to bring one of the biggest parties in the country to The Wickham.

The biggest night of partying to hit Brisbane is headlined by Melbourne resident Jason Conti and Brissy diva Richie Lestrange.

Joining the fabulous entertainment lineup are Brisbane diva’s Ladybird, Roxanne Redacted and Sarah Problem-Hoe.

With free entry from 10:00pm til 2:00am this is a party not to be missed!

When: Friday August 9, 10:00pm

Location: The Wickham, Fortitude Valley