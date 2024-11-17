London Gay Club Heaven Closed Over Rape Allegations

Heaven Nightclub temporarily closed following security guard rape charge

London’s iconic LGBTQIA+ nightclub Heaven has had its licence suspended for 28 days following a serious allegation of rape involving a member of its security team.

The Metropolitan Police requested the closure, citing public safety concerns, and Westminster Council’s licensing committee agreed to the temporary suspension until a full hearing in December.

The accusation stems from an incident earlier this month, in which a woman alleges she was raped near the club by a security guard employed by Heaven.

The victim alleges she sought help from other staff members but was ignored. The guard in question has since been arrested and formally charged with the crime.

A Westminster Council spokesperson addressed the closure, stating: “Following a request from the Metropolitan Police, and considering evidence from both the police and the operator, the council’s licensing committee has decided to suspend Heaven’s licence for 28 days. We recognise this venue’s cultural significance but the committee agreed this step is necessary to prevent serious crime and protect the public. A full licensing hearing will be held in December where both the police and venue management will have the opportunity to present new evidence.”

The incident comes against the backdrop of additional concerns about Heaven’s safety protocols.

The Metropolitan Police highlighted a previous incident in May where three members of the club’s security team were caught on camera assaulting a customer outside the venue.

“Both incidents raise serious concerns about the venue’s ability to protect its customers,” the police stated.

In response, Heaven posted a statement on Instagram, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations.

“Following an allegation that a security guard sexually assaulted a woman who had been refused entry to Heaven Nightclub, Westminster Council has suspended Heaven’s premises license which means we have to close until further notice.”

“We are considering our position with regard to an appeal.”

“We are sickened by this allegation but can’t comment as it’s an ongoing criminal investigation. We can only send our thoughts to the alleged victim. Our priority is to put new procedures in place to make sure nothing like this can happen again and gain the confidence of the Council as we move forward.”

The club, located off Villiers Street in Charing Cross, has been a cornerstone of London’s LGBTQIA+ nightlife since opening in 1979.

For decades, it has served as a haven for the queer community, offering a space to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

The venue is known for hosting international high profile performers including many of the stars of the Drag Race franchise.

Local community members now await the outcome of the hearing in December.