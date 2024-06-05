Iconic Sydney Nightclub ‘Home The Venue’ has taken over ‘ARQ’ Lease

In a significant move for Sydney’s nightlife scene, Darling Harbour’s Home The Venue has taken over the lease at Darlinghurst’s iconic ARQ Sydney nightclub.

Taking effect in April earlier this year the move has marked a new chapter for both renowned venues.

Maintaining the legacy of ARQ

‘Home The Venue’ and ARQ have long been stalwarts of Sydney’s vibrant nightlife, each with a rich history of hosting internationally acclaimed acts and fostering strong community ties.

This transition promises to honour ARQ’s legacy while ensuring its future as a central hub for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Susanah Page, owner of Home The Venue, expressed her excitement about the takeover.

“The entire Home The Venue team feel very privileged to have the opportunity to operate another iconic Sydney venue,” Page stated.

She emphasised a commitment to preserving the unique atmosphere that has made ARQ beloved.

“Over his many years at the helm, Shadd Danesi has created a terrific venue that truly serves the LGBTQIA+ community. As the new operators, we recognise that history and remain committed to protecting and building upon it.”

Page reassured patrons that there are no plans for extensive renovations. “We are staying true to the history of this venue and have no intention of undergoing exhaustive renovations or changing the things that people love about it. This venue has a deep connection to its community. We know we need to preserve that connection while ensuring we are growing a commercially viable business that can serve that same community for many years to come.”

Outgoing ARQ owner and operator Shadd Danesi reflected on his tenure with pride.

“Since 1999, ARQ has had the privilege of trading within the LGBTQIA+ community in Sydney. When the Pandemic hit, we weren’t intending to reopen until we realised that we had a responsibility to the community that had supported us for so long. We owed it to that community to reopen to promote and encourage growth within the nighttime community and the LGBTQIA+ community,” Danesi said.

Danesi will maintain ownership of the venue however he announced his retirement and expressed gratitude towards the community, saying, “I extend my huge thanks and gratitude to the community that have given me so much life over ARQ’s trading time. It has been an absolute privilege and I’m excited to see what comes of the venue in new hands.”

The venue will continue to host popular events, including Poof Doof’s Saturday night parties.

A spokesperson for Home The Venue, Sophie Kollmorgen told Gay Sydney News, “The venue’s bones are solid and its four walls contain a lot of history and memories for the hundreds of thousands of people who have visited it over the years.”

She also noted that suit-and-tie doorman James Mavety will remain at ARQ and take over as licensee from Danesi.