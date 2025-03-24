ARQ Nightclub Hosts Final Parties After 26 Years In Business

After 26 years in business, Darlinghurst’s ARQ has officially closed those revolving doors, throwing two sold out farewell parties over weekend to celebrate more than two decades of legendary and iconic nights.

Fittingly, Poof Doof was the venue’s final party. Celebrations continued through Saturday night and right into the next morning, with DJs and performers were scheduled up until 10am on Sunday.

ARQ opened in 1999 on Friday 13 August, timed deliberately to defy the superstition the date traditionally brings. It quickly established itself as Sydney’s premier gay nightclub, with hundreds of drag performers and DJs gracing its stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Progress Shark (@progress.shark)

The historic venue hosted its fair share of international guests, but one particular performance is at the forefront of everyone’s minds as they reminisce.

In 2011, none other than Lady Gaga, Mother Monster herself, did a surprise gig shortly after the release of her third album “Born This Way”, with people lining up for hours to get a glimpse of the star.

lady gaga performing at arq club, sydney (2011) pic.twitter.com/cyAvgutorA — miya ౨ৎ (@mmiyaua) December 3, 2024

This isn’t the first time ARQ has closed its doors: the venue shut at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, and was listed for sale in 2021, alongside its neighbour, Bodyline Sauna. The venues were pulled from the market, and then re-listed a month later, only to make their return in December 2022, just before World Pride in 2023.

However, this time, the closure appears to be for good, with plans for a new venue to open in the coming months.

Making way for Aura

Home The Venue has taken over ARQ’s lease, with owner Susanah Page promising to maintain the legacy of the iconic club.

“The entire Home The Venue team feel very privileged to have the opportunity to operate another iconic Sydney venue,” Page stated.

“We are staying true to the history of this venue and have no intention of undergoing exhaustive renovations or changing the things that people love about it. This venue has a deep connection to its community. We know we need to preserve that connection while ensuring we are growing a commercially viable business that can serve that same community for many years to come.”

Shadd Danesi, the founder and operator of ARQ, will continue to maintain ownership of the premises, but will be retiring and “passing the baton” on.

“It has been an absolute privilege and I’m excited to see what comes of the venue in new hands,” said Danesi when the sale was made last year.

Dave Auld, co-founder of the straight Oxford Street club Noir, announced earlier this month that the venue will be rebranded to “Aura”, which is scheduled to open in autumn.