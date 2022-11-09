—

Legendary Sydney gay bar ARQ is reopening in December, just in time for Sydney WorldPride 2023.

“Yep, it’s happening!,” the bar wrote in a post to social media.

‘Multiple Upgrades Including New Sound System And Lights’

The post revealed that the bar has undergone multiple upgrades, including new sound system, new lights, new LEDs and even new toilets.

“All the things you loved about ARQ haven’t changed though – the revolving doors are still waiting for you to try your luck getting through in one piece, and Trash Alley has been spruced up and ready for late-night goss sessions.”

They continued, “So dust off the dancing shoes, get the crew together and get ready for incredible nights out together again. We can’t wait to see you back on our dance floors.”

Opening just in time for Sydney WorldPride 2023, ARQ’s social media post teased a “massive line-up” to “keep you dancing all summer long.”

Hype Around ARQ 2.0 Spreads

In response to the news, social media has been a buzz with celebration.

One fan responded, “Yaaay my favorite place in the world.”

Another wrote, “My heart warms up with joy and can’t wait to come back to celebrate your rejuvenation.”

“Thank goodness they kept the revolving door,” posted another.

One fan cheekily wrote, “Did you say trash alley was spruced up? please leaARQve at least one large red bin!!!!”

Shut Its Doors in 2020 At Start Of Lockdown

Earlier this year, however, ARQ posted ads for bar staff and teasing a reopening.

Donesi said, “I do believe Sydney really needs more entertainment venues of good quality to open…The community would love it.”

In 2020, with the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, ARQ shut its doors along with neighbouring Bodyline Sauna, and never reopened.

In August of 2021, the properties were listed for sale, pulled from the market, and then re-listed a month later.

ARQ opened in 1999 and soon achieved its legendary status on Oxford Street.