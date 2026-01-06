Cher Tells Dax Shepard His Wife Could Do Better: “You Must Have Something That I Don’t See”

Legend of the stage and screen, Cher has told Kristen Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, that she could do better than him during an interview with the man on his very own podcast. Brutal.

During an interview on his podcast Armchair Expert earlier this week, Shepard asked the living icon about her thoughts on the pair’s relationship, 15 years after Cher worked with Bell in 2010’s Burlesque.

“Who would you like to see Kristen with?” Shepard asked while Bell looked on. “Who would be your dream partner for her? ‘Cause I know you think she could be better, and I don’t disagree. Who would be your pick?”

“He’s being self-deprecating right now,” Bell added. “She’s never thought about that.”

Ever the diplomat, Cher responded with a simple, “I don’t know!” before expanding with,”I just want to know who she thinks your dream catch would be. There’s some people I have that I think are good.

“The truth is, I trust her,” Cher concluded. “So you must have something that I don’t see.”

Kristen, girl, hope you’re drafting up those divorce papers, because if Cher is telling you your husband sucks, you gotta go.

She’s not wrong though

Cher’s definitely got enough evidence to back up her attitude toward Shepard. He and Bell have been almost too candid with their relationship since getting married in 2013, and regularly speak about the ups and downs they go through, although some of them are a little… dubious, to say the least.

Last year in an anniversary post on Instagram, Bell quoted her husband as having once said to her, “Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would”, which is a wonderful expression of love and affection in a world where 60 per cent of all female homicides are committed by an intimate partner or family member.

There’s also that time where the pair jokingly discussed a “top of the lungs screaming” fight they had after Bell left a note asking Shepard to take some towels out of the dryer, which resulted in them “blacking out” and not speaking for three days. Totally healthy!

Shepard did loop back around to matter of Cher’s disapproval of him as a partner later on in the conversation, saying that he loved to watch Bell “shine” and wasn’t threatened by her success.

“I love it, the shiner she gets, the better,” he said, to which Cher agreed it was the same in her relationship with Alexander Edwards.

Alexander is that way, too. The more I shine the more he has fun,” she said.