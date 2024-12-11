Pornhub Wrapped 2024 Is Twinkier and Kinkier Than Ever

Pornhub has dropped its streaming stats for 2024- well after everyone else but hey, it’s just polite to wait for others to come first- and these analytics are hectic.

Surprising absolutely nobody, “twink” was the most searched term on PornhubGay, followed by “anime” and “pinoy”, a term referring to Filipino men. “Femboy”, “furry”, and “straight guys first time” were all trending higher than they had in 2023, and, very specifically, “cute femboy” rocketed up a stunning 19 spots in the rankings.

2023’s most viewed performer, Malik Delgaty is keeping his spot for another year, with Tyler Wu and Hunnypaint coming in at numbers 2 and 3.

Pornhub also noted a rise in the popularity of transgender performers, with the most viewed creators, PuppyGirlXO, Emma Rose, and Daniela Chanel all racking up tens of millions of views each.

Lesbians and MILFS are finally having their moment

“But what about the heterosexuals!” I hear you cry.

As if I would forget about the straights!

“Lesbian” was the most viewed category for women, still holding onto its spot from last year, and it appeared at number seven for the men, with “transgender” staying in the top 10 for both. “MILF” also jumped four spots up the ladder for women, taking out the bronze medal for this year.

While that it might sound like straight women are having a bit of a moment for lesbian MILFs (who can blame them), Pornhub doesn’t break women down into straight and gay like they do for the guys, so it’s a bit trickier to make any sweeping generalisations here.

Although it is very interesting that lesbians are allowed to be a category on Pornhub but not a demographic.

Movie and TV characters were also included in the wrap up. Deadpool and Wolverine both made appearances, and we finally discovered who would come out on top, with Deadpool ranking three spots ahead of Wolverine.

Surprisingly, Star Trek appeared in the most searched franchises this year, which is incredible given that it literally led to the birth of fanfiction, which everyone knows, can be really horny. Nice to see people are still making Spock and Kirk get it on after 60-odd years.

There’s so much more knowledge to be found within these pages– tales of strap ons and bisexual men and scissoring- that are just waiting for you to discover them. So go on, take a dip.