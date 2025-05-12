Cherry Bomb x Smut x BONEZ: Naarm Alternative Music and Performance Spectacular

Rock out with not one but three powerhouse alternative parties from WA and VIC banding together into one red hot and hell-raising event, not to be missed! So join Cherry Bomb, Smut and BONEZ with a lineup longer than your stripiest socks to revel in the live music mastery of an hour of Emo AF, as well as sets from Headstrong and Everlyne. Then it’s SMUT’s turn for burlesque and pole acts, hosted by Milo Hartill and featuring Juniper Fox, Cora Noire, Winter Greene, Kitty Obsidian and Heidi Gunn, with more burlesque and pole acts still to be announced! Then BONEZ resident DJ Sunny BONEZ will get spinning alongside Dallas Dickson all night long!



CHERRY BOMB x SMUT x BONEZ Naarm

When: May 24, 2025, 7pm–3am

Where: Stay Gold, 133 Sydney Road, Brunswick

Tickets: $23.50–$28.60 or at the door from 7–11pm $30, 11pm–3am $20

Accessibility: “Stay Gold is wheelchair accessible via a single entrance to the band room on Union Street. The entrance features a single step into the venue, made wheelchair accessible by temporary ramp. Staff and security are on site to assist with installing the ramp as required. The entrance features a wide doorway. There is a footpath ramp approximately 20m from the venue entrance. Wheelchair accessible bathroom is available on site.”